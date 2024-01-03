£2.7m to improve emergency departments and minor injury units across Wales

Emergency departments and major injury units across Wales will get a share of £2.7m to help reduce pressure on services, the Welsh Government has announced.

Wales’ Health Minister Eluned Morgan said the funding pot will enhance environments for better patient and staff experience.

The split funding will support different proposals submitted by every health board in Wales for wide ranging matters such as improved accessibility, better access to information, infection prevention and control measures and enhanced safety and security.

The funding will also go towards adaptations to better utilise space, and general estate improvements.

The Welsh Government says the investment will see the creation of waiting areas and an increased number of assessment and treatment cubicles to boost capacity by providing more space and reducing overcrowding.

“Catchup”

Welsh Conservative Shadow Minister for Health Russell George warned the funding share wouldn’t “scratch the surface”.

He said: “The Labour Welsh Government is playing catchup thanks to their historic underfunding of our Welsh NHS.

“Emergency departments needed this increased capacity ahead of the winter months, but the sum allocated is hardly going to scratch the surface.

“Labour should have prioritised these infection prevention and enhanced safety measures over their expensive plans for blanket 20mph and more politicians.”

Support

Minister for Health and Social Services, Eluned Morgan said: “We received such positive feedback from both staff and patients following our investments and upgrades for Emergency Departments and Minor Injury units last year.

“We want to continue this to support improving patient and staff care. Our £2.7 million investment should enhance both patients’ and staff experience in waiting rooms, and when accessing or providing care and treatment throughout the departments.

“Our Emergency Departments are always open and ready to support those who have life-threatening and emergency conditions.

But we can all play a role in helping to reduce some pressure on our emergency services, by considering whether we need to go to an Emergency Department, or whether other options, like using the dedicated Minor Injury Units or free NHS 111 Wales service and community pharmacists, might provide quicker treatment options for us.”

