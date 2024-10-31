2 for 1 entry as Cadw marks landmark 40th anniversary

More than 1,700 people have visited Wales’ stunning landmarks by rail so far this year thanks to a partnership between Transport for Wales and Cadw.

The partnership provides rail passengers with 2-for-1 entry to any of Cadw’s best-known landmarks when you travel by train.

Harlech, Criccieth and Caerphilly have emerged as the most popular historical sites for rail travellers taking advantage of the offer.

Celebrate

To celebrate the anniversary customers can continue to receive 2-4-1 entry at Cadw sites when they take the train.

Victoria Leyshon, Partnership Marketing Manager at Transport for Wales said:

“We are thrilled to see so many people taking advantage of our partnership offer with Cadw.

“Rail travel is a great way to explore Wales, and the number of redemptions is already 20% higher than last year, demonstrating the growing popularity of the initiative.

“We would like to wish Cadw a happy 40th anniversary!”

Rich heritage

Gwydion Griffiths, Head of Marketing & Business Development from Cadw said: “The 2-for-1 rail offer has made it easier than ever for people to visit our historic sites and discover the rich heritage of Wales.

“The increased number of redemptions is a testament to the popularity of this partnership and helps us to protect and celebrate Wales’ heritage, for us all to keep.”

To make the most of this fantastic 2-for-1 offer and to celebrate Cadw’s 40th Anniversary, all you need to do is present a valid same-day rail ticket. You and a travelling companion can get two entry tickets for the price of one.

For more information visit https://tfw.wales/ways-to-travel/rail/savings-and-offers/cadw

