2 Sisters confirms Llangefni site to close this month

The 2 Sisters Food Group has confirmed it will close its poultry processing plant in Llangefni on Friday, March 31st.

As of April 1st, it is estimated that only 20-25 of the current 730 strong workforce will be employed on-site.

The 2 Sisters Food Group first announced proposals to close its poultry processing factory in January after stating the site was no longer sustainable.

The Welsh Government established a task force in an effort to save the plant, but the company continued with its proposals to press ahead with the closure.

Anglesey Council Leader, Councillor Llinos Medi, said: “This is devastating news for the workforce and their families. Our priority now will be to support them as much as possible and ensure that all 2 Sisters task force partners continue to work together on their behalf.

“We must also focus on the long-term future of the site and the impact losing more than 700 jobs will have on the future of the Island and regional economy.”

Support

The Welsh Government taskforce, in collaboration with the UK Government and Isle of Anglesey County Council have been supporting employees and the wider community.

This included establishing an Employment Support Hub at the Bryn Cefni Business Centre in the town, involving a number of organisations including Working Wales, Citizens Advice and Job Centre Plus.

Anglesey Council’s Chief Executive, Dylan J. Williams added: “Our priorities now must be finding new jobs for the 2 Sisters employees and their long-term welfare; securing a viable future for the site and safeguarding our Island’s economy.

“A continuing commitment to collaborate from both Welsh and UK Governments and our partner organisations remains vital.”

A joint statement from Unite and the 2 Sisters Food Group said: “It has been agreed that it is in the best interest of all colleagues for the winding down period to be as short as operationally possible, the intention is for the last date of production to be the 31st March.

“Production volumes will be significantly reduced during this time period in order to maximise the available time for colleagues to attend support events which will continue throughout.

“Final one-to-one consultations will be carried out in the next couple of weeks.

“We realise that this has been a distressing and unsettling time for all colleagues and would like to commend everyone on site for their professionalism during this difficult period.”

