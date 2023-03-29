2 Sisters employees urged to make use of re-employment support as site prepares to close

All 2 Sisters employees are being urged to make use of the re-employment and training support now on offer following the announcement of the site’s closure.

The 2 Sisters Food Group confirmed earlier this month that its poultry processing plant in Llangefni will close on Friday, March 31.

The Welsh Government established a task force in an effort to save the plant, but the company confirmed it would press ahead with plans to cease production.

As of 1 April, it is estimated that only some 20-25 of the current 730 strong workforce will continue to be employed on-site.

The Employment Support Hub set up at the Bryn Cefni Business Centre, in Llangefni, is offering help and advice to those affected by the closure.

It includes a number of organisations including Working Wales, Citizens Advice and Job Centre Plus.

Anglesey Council Leader, Councillor Llinos Medi, is urging those who’ll be losing their jobs to make the best possible use of the support on offer.

Loss

Her call is supported by Ynys Môn MS, Rhun Ap Iorwerth, and MP, Virginia Crosbie.

Cllr Medi said: “The loss of more than 700 jobs will have a devastating impact on individuals, families and communities here on Anglesey and across wider north west Wales.

“This is an extremely difficult period for all 2 Sisters’ staff and their families. The Employment Support Hub in Llangefni is on hand to provide as much support as possible to help all employees find alternative employment or retraining.

“It’s important that staff make use of the advice and resources on offer to help during this difficult time.”

Rhun ap Iorwerth MS added: “The closure of 2 Sisters in Llangefni is a devastating blow to the staff, their families, and our community as a whole.

“I have been eager to ensure that as much help and assistance as possible has been made available at this difficult time, and I’m grateful to Anglesey Council and partners for setting up the Employment Support Hub for this purpose.

“Many of the staff have contacted me during this difficult time, and I encourage everyone affected by the decision to take advantage of the assistance on offer if they have not already done so.

“I also ask that local companies continue to make contact if they have any potential employment opportunities at this time.”

Virginia Crosbie MP said: “I do urge former 2 Sisters workers to come into this hub and seek advice and support to get an idea of the jobs and training that are available.

“I have been to the site four times to speak to staff so I know what a difficult time it is for them. However, organisations across the island have come together and as an island we will work together to help anyone out of work find new opportunities.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

