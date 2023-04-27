20 brilliant images from Cardiff City’s massive victory at Rotherham

Cardiff City virtually guaranteed Championship football next season with a 2-1 victory at Rotherham.

Cedric Kipre struck the decisive goal two minutes from time to ensure the Welsh side leapfrogged The Millers and move six points clear of the bottom relegation spot with just two games left to play.

It looked as though the visitors’ penalty woes were continuing to cost them when Sory Kaba missed for a second successive match and upped their tally of missed spot kicks to five for the season.

But Kipre bailed out the striker late on with a goal which keeps Rotherham in trouble and only three points above 22nd placed Reading.

Enjoy the images from a massive night for the Bluebirds.

