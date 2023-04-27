Support our Nation today - please donate here
20 brilliant images from Cardiff City’s massive victory at Rotherham

27 Apr 2023 6 minute read
Cardiff City’s Cedric Kipre celebrates scoring their side’s second goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, Rotherham. Nick Potts/PA Wire

Cardiff City virtually guaranteed Championship football next season with a 2-1 victory at Rotherham.

Cedric Kipre struck the decisive goal two minutes from time to ensure the Welsh side leapfrogged The Millers and move six points clear of the bottom relegation spot with just two games left to play.

It looked as though the visitors’ penalty woes were continuing to cost them when Sory Kaba missed for a second successive match and upped their tally of missed spot kicks to five for the season.

But Kipre bailed out the striker late on with a goal which keeps Rotherham in trouble and only three points above 22nd placed Reading.

Enjoy the images from a massive night for the Bluebirds.

Rotherham United’s Lee Peltier and Cardiff City’s Sory Kaba battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, Rotherham. Photo credit: Nick Potts/PA Wire
Cardiff City’s Kion Etete and Rotherham United’s Cameron Humphreys (right) battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, Rotherham. Photo credit: Nick Potts/PA Wire
Cardiff City’s Cedric Kipre celebrates scoring their side’s second goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, Rotherham. Picture date: Thursday April 27, 2023. Photo credit: Nick Potts/PA Wire
Cardiff City fans during the Sky Bet Championship match at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, Rotherham. Picture date: Thursday April 27, 2023. PA Photo. See PA Story SOCCER Rotherham. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire.
Cardiff City manager Sabri Lamouchi after the Sky Bet Championship match at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, Rotherham. Picture date: Thursday April 27, 2023. PA Photo. See PA Story SOCCER Rotherham. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire
Cardiff City manager Sabri Lamouchi after the Sky Bet Championship match at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, Rotherham. Picture date: Thursday April 27, 2023. PA Photo. See PA Story SOCCER Rotherham. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire.
Cardiff City assistant manager Sol Bamba after the Sky Bet Championship match at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, Rotherham. Picture date: Thursday April 27, 2023. PA Photo. See PA Story SOCCER Rotherham. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire.
Cardiff City assistant manager Sol Bamba after the Sky Bet Championship match at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, Rotherham. Picture date: Thursday April 27, 2023. PA Photo. See PA Story SOCCER Rotherham. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire.
Cardiff City’s Cedric Kipre celebrates scoring their side’s second goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, Rotherham. Picture date: Thursday April 27, 2023. PA Photo. See PA Story SOCCER Rotherham. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire.
Cardiff City’s Cedric Kipre celebrates scoring their side’s second goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, Rotherham. Picture date: Thursday April 27, 2023. PA Photo. See PA Story SOCCER Rotherham. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire.
Cardiff City’s Cedric Kipre celebrates scoring their side’s second goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, Rotherham. Picture date: Thursday April 27, 2023. PA Photo. See PA Story SOCCER Rotherham. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire.
Cardiff City’s Sory Kaba during the Sky Bet Championship match at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, Rotherham. Picture date: Thursday April 27, 2023. PA Photo. See PA Story SOCCER Rotherham. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire.
Cardiff City’s Cedric Kipre scores their side’s second goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, Rotherham. Picture date: Thursday April 27, 2023. PA Photo. See PA Story SOCCER Rotherham. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire.
Cardiff City’s Cedric Kipre scores their side’s second goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, Rotherham. Picture date: Thursday April 27, 2023. PA Photo. See PA Story SOCCER Rotherham. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire.
Cardiff City’s Cedric Kipre celebrates scoring their side’s second goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, Rotherham. Picture date: Thursday April 27, 2023. PA Photo. See PA Story SOCCER Rotherham. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire.
Cardiff City’s Cedric Kipre celebrates scoring their side’s second goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, Rotherham. Picture date: Thursday April 27, 2023. PA Photo. See PA Story SOCCER Rotherham. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire.
Cardiff City’s Cedric Kipre celebrates scoring their side’s second goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, Rotherham. Picture date: Thursday April 27, 2023. PA Photo. See PA Story SOCCER Rotherham. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire.
Cardiff City’s Cedric Kipre celebrates scoring their side’s second goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, Rotherham. Picture date: Thursday April 27, 2023. PA Photo. See PA Story SOCCER Rotherham. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire.
Cardiff City’s Sory Kaba after the Sky Bet Championship match at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, Rotherham. Picture date: Thursday April 27, 2023. PA Photo. See PA Story SOCCER Rotherham. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

