£20 million net-zero dairy enters administration

The owners of an innovative dairy on Ynys Môn have confirmed the business has been placed into administration.

Last month Mona Dairy’s owners announced they had been unable to secure enough funding to continue to operate the plant in its current form.

The £20 million dairy started operating in 2020 and is capable of producing more than 30,000 tons of Welsh and continental cheeses every year.

More than 30 local dairy producers had been supplying the plant with milk.

Based on Mona Industrial Park, the net-zero dairy employs around 50 staff and was supported by a £3m grant from the Welsh Government.

It is powered by renewable energy and last summer unveiled the UK’s first BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) tractor and trailer for milk haulage.

Options

A statement on the dairy’s website said Anthony Collier and Phil Reynolds of FRP Advisory were appointed as Joint Administrators of Mona Island Dairy Limited on 7 June 2024.

“The Joint Administrators are currently exploring options of Mona Island Dairy Limited, and separately will be in contact with all known creditors in due course,” it added.

Difficult

Responding to the announcement, Ynys Môn MS, Rhun ap Iorwerth MS, said: “I’m sad to hear about the news that Mona Dairy has been put into administration.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for milk suppliers, many of whom I’ve been in contact within recent weeks, and I know they feel let down by this whole situation, as do the staff.

“We must now try to get to the bottom of what’s gone wrong here and explore all possible options for reviving and supporting the business.

“I’ve already written to Welsh Government, asking them about how they intend to intervene, but I’m yet to receive a reply.

“I will continue to make enquiries with urgency and provide any updates as soon as possible. In the meantime, I encourage anyone affected by this news and needing support to contact my office.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

