£20 million plans for redevelopment of Bangor city centre get green light

Plans for a major £20 million redevelopment of Bangor city centre have taken a step forward after securing the backing of Cyngor Gwynedd’s cabinet.

Cabinet Members have supported proposals to develop a new Health and Wellbeing Centre at the Menai Centre in the city, working in close partnership with the Welsh Government, the Local Health Board, the University among others.

The council is working to secure an 18 month ‘Option Agreement’ on the building, which will buy time for the partners to fully develop plans and a business case before committing to a long-term lease of the building.

Following this period – should the partners decide to go ahead – it is intended to take out a long-term lease on the 57,000 square foot unit, which includes the former Debenhams store.

If approved, the Health and Wellbeing Centre Plan could bring together preventative, primary and community health care services ain the heart of the city.

Catalyst

Councillor Dyfrig Siencyn, Cyngor Gwynedd Leader, said: “We are delighted to be able to work with our partners on these very exciting plans. Our aim is for the proposed Health and Wellbeing Centre to be a catalyst for the wider regeneration of Bangor city centre, brining jobs to the heart of the city and boosting footfall on the high street.

“Sadly, Bangor – like many other smaller cities in the UK – has suffered from the changes in people’s shopping and leisure habits, making it more difficult to bounce back from the effects of Covid. We are confident that our plans will help breathe new life into the city centre and take advantage of the good transport links.

“Local people have told us that they are concerned about Bangor High Street and the number of empty shops and lack of services. As a Council, we are determined ensure that the historic city continues to be a vibrant place for current and future generations to live, study, work and visit.”

Welsh Government Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething added: “I’m pleased to see the Council is working closely with partners to ensure the provision of a new range of public services in the city centre, as part of efforts to generate increased footfall and consumer spend in the city’s retail sector.

“It is particularly pleasing to see Cyngor Gwynedd taking important steps to secure new uses for underutilised city centre sites. I look forward to seeing how their plans develop over the coming months.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

