£20,000 fundraiser to restore historic Mwnt Church ‘badly vandalised’ before Christmas

Campaigners are hoping to raise £20,000 to for the restoration of Eglwys y Grog at Mwnt which was “badly vandalised” before Christmas.

Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating after the church on the Ceredigion coast was found to have been damaged inside and out, including smashed windows.

Local county councillor Clive Davies said that they had already received some donations offered to the church trustees but wanted to open the fundraising effort to anyone that wanted to contribute “to help with the generosity shown not only by those locally but from all parts of the UK and beyond”.

“The money will go towards the repairs needed to get this iconic church back to previous condition,” he said.

The fundraiser had received £764 from 35 supporters at the time of writing.

Clive Davies told the local newspaper, the Tivy-Side Advertiser, that it was “awful news to hear about a much-loved and iconic church where I have family ties”.

“The crime scene investigators have started their work on-site, I understand from correspondence with the local police.

“What happened also ties in to a spate of criminal activity across the area recently.

“With the local police I am exploring new ways of monitoring and alerting authorities for such a remote location.”

Anyone wanting to donate can do so here.