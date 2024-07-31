£20,000 reward for information on 1994 Ynys Môn murder

A £20,000 reward is being offered for information about the historic murder of Doreen Morris who was stabbed to death with a fork thirty years ago.

Mrs Morris, 64, was murdered in her home, Penrhyn Uchaf, on Anglesey, during a burglary in 1994.

Two men broke in through the back door and stole several items before murdering Mrs Morris and setting the home ablaze.

Joseph Carl Westbury stood trial for her murder in 1995 but was cleared by a jury. Mr Westbury, died in 2016 after taking his own life.

However, after a campaign from her daughter, Audrey Fraser, an inquest was reopened 28 years after her death.

Coroner Kate Sutherland’s findings have led to police reopening their investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mrs Morris’ death.

During the inquest, new evidence was heard, including from Mr Westbury’s wife, Emma Westbury who told an inquest in Caernarfon that her husband admitted being at the property on the night of the killing, but insisted an accomplice killed Mrs Morris.

Coroner Kate Sutherland closed the inquest in April 2023, concluding that Mrs Morris died: “having sustained traumatic injuries from being stabbed with a fork.

“The evidence is indicative of murder, and I am satisfied that the appropriate conclusion of the inquest into the death of Doreen Morris is unlawful killing.”

Crimestoppers UK is offering up to £20,000 for information that results in the prosecution of anyone responsible for the murder.

You can contact Crimestoppers UK through this website form here or on 0800 555 111

The reward is available until 31 October 2024

