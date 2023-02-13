2023 Eisteddfod crown honours historic landmark

The Lôn Goed – immortalised by the poet R Williams Parry in the poem Eifionydd is the centrepiece and inspiration for this year’s National Eisteddfod crown.

Over five miles long with native woodland each side, the historic route of the Lôn Goed is full of wildlife, flora and fauna.

It is also near to where jeweller Elin Mair Roberts from Y Ffôr, near Pwllheli grew up on the family farm.

As is always the case, the final design of the Llŷn and Eifionydd National Eisteddfod crown is a closely guarded secret.

The Eisteddfod crown is awarded for a Pryddest or collection of poems not in cynghanedd (strict metre) and up to 250 lines on the topic of freedom.

Silver

Ms Roberts, who has a workshop in Caernarfon, is happy to reveal however, that some of the metal used for the crown includes silver. She’s using it to emulate the textures seen in the countryside – alongside the colour green for the headwear to represent the local landscape.

She says that she was encouraged by her friends to submit a design of her crown for consideration.

“I decided to have a go – that was in 2020 of course because the National Eisteddfod was due to take place in Boduan (between Pwllheli and Nefyn) in 2021. But Covid-19 came and put a stop to everything. I kept the design and submitted it last year.

“I was delighted when I heard that my design had been chosen for this year’s crown – it’s a privilege and an honour.”

Ms Roberts has been designing contemporary jewellery and memorable gifts since 2011. She studied at Hatton Garden in London before returning to Wales. Over the years she says her approach has developed from fast-paced sketches and sculptures to three-dimensional design.

Dainty

She describes her jewellery as, “feminine, floral and dainty”.

Her work is now sold in selected independent shops and galleries across Wales and beyond.

She is also a sub-partner at Siop Iard in Caernarfon town centre with jewellers Angela Evans and Ann Catrin Evans – both of which have also produced and created National Eisteddfod crowns.

This year’s crown is being sponsored by the Caernarfonshire Branch of the Farmers Union of Wales. A further donation of £750 has been donated by the Bryn Bodfel Family, Rhydyclafdy, in memory of Griffith Wynne.

The Crowning ceremony will be held at the Eisteddfod on Monday afternoon, 7 August.

The Llŷn and Eifionydd National Eisteddfod will be held in Boduan, Pwllheli from 5-12 August.

