2025 Eisteddfod to be held in Wrexham

Today it has been officially announced that Wrexham will host the National Eisteddfod in two years’ time, with the festival to be held in the city in August 2025.

The festival was last held in the area in 2011, on agricultural land to the west of the city centre, and discussions are still ongoing between the Eisteddfod and the Council regarding its exact location in 2025.

The Eisteddfod’s campaign launches in September, followed by a two-year community grassroots project combining awareness and fundraising events with a micro-local project, aiming to attract local groups and individuals to get involved in preparing for the festival itself, and learn more about Welsh language and culture.

Councillor Hugh Jones, Wrexham Council’s Welsh Language Champion, said, “The National Eisteddfod of Wales is one of the great cultural festivals of the world, and the largest competitive festival of music and poetry in Europe.

“Everybody knows there’s a real buzz about our city now, and this is going to be a fantastic opportunity to welcome people from far and wide to celebrate our language and culture.

“The last time the Eisteddfod was held here in 2011 it was a huge success and had a positive impact on communities across the county borough.

“I’ve no doubt 2025 will be even better, and the eyes of Wales – and much of the world – will once again be firmly fixed on our wonderful city.”

Eisteddfod Chief Executive, Betsan Moses added: “We’re delighted to be returning to Wrexham in two years’ time. Much has changed in the city over the past fifteen years and we’re looking forward to being part of Wrexham’s story for the next two years.

“We’re also excited about getting to know a new generation of Wrexham residents. We had an excellent team of volunteers across the borough back in 2011, and we are keen to get as many people involved as possible in our projects this time as we prepare for a wonderful festival in August 2025.

“Wrexham is the place to be nowadays, and we can’t wait to be working locally in the community for the next two years.”

Details of the launch will be announced at the beginning of September, with the project itself, and the work to create the List of Competitions for 2025, starting in October.

More details will be available online soon at www.eisteddfod.wales.

