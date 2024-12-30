2026 date for transport interchange completion

Bruce Sinclair Local Democracy Reporter

A west Wales town’s public transport interchange is not expected to be finished until 2026.

The Haverfordwest Public Transport Interchange (HPTI) scheme is part of the South West Wales Metro project and aims to provide a modern transport hub, integrating all modes of transport.

The designs include enhancements to pedestrian and cycle facilities, a more efficient bus station, and a modern multi-storey car park.

The HPTI will incorporate the bus station, which will feature seven bus bays and upgraded passenger facilities.

The new multi-storey car park will have around 280 spaces and will be easier for drivers to use.

The project also focuses on sustainability, with electric vehicle charging points and solar panels on the car park roof.

The public realm around the interchange will be upgraded to promote active travel, such as walking and cycling.

Parking provision and bus access at Haverfordwest railway station will also be improved.

The second stage of building Haverfordwest’s transport interchange was backed by Pembrokeshire County Council’s Cabinet in April, with members hearing it could cost the council more to not support it.

At that meeting, members heard the total cost of the Welsh Government grant-supported scheme in the approved budget is £18.881m, £1.987m coming from Pembrokeshire County Council.

At the April Cabinet meeting, a report for members warned that if the scheme was not backed then Welsh government could withdraw its grant funding, with some £3.376m spent on the project to date, which could be reclaimed.

The cost of the overall project has been reduced by many millions of pounds, councillors have previously heard; from an early estimate figure of £25m for the original scheme, with ‘value engineering’ including a reduction in size of the scheme, the removal of a ‘green roof’ and other infrastructure.

When asked about the project progress, a Pembrokeshire County Council spokesperson stated: “The planned completion of Haverfordwest Public Transport Interchange (HPTI) scheme is June 2026.”

