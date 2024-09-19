2026 Eisteddfod to be held in Pembrokeshire

The National Eisteddfod will be held in Pembrokeshire in 2026 – the first visit to the county in over two decades.

The catchment area for the 2026 National Eisteddfod also includes communities in south Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire, bordering with Pembrokeshire, which is particularly apt as we celebrate the 850th anniversary of the first ever Eisteddfod, which was held in Cardigan Castle in 1176.

The community project and preparations for the festival begin with a public meeting on Thursday 10 October in Theatr y Gromlech, Crymych, at 19:00, where volunteers can find out more about the plans and how to get involved.

Three counties

Eisteddfod Chief Executive, Betsan Moses said: “We’re looking forward to holding the Eisteddfod in Pembrokeshire in two years’ time. We’ll be working in a new way, bringing areas from three counties together to create a project and festival celebrating our language and culture locally and nationally.

“We’ve already started working with Pembrokeshire County Council, as the lead authority, and are pleased to be working with the councils in Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire again. It’s a chance for us to work in a brand-new way, bringing the expertise of three local authorities together.

“This will be just as true at grassroots level, and we’ll be explaining more about the catchment area and how local people can join us over the next two years in the public meeting at the beginning of October.

“We haven’t been to Pembrokeshire since 2002, and we’re looking forward to returning to the county that gave us such a warm welcome when the festival was held in St David’s almost a quarter of a century ago.

“There’s lots of opportunities available, organising and supporting community events as well as working with us to create the list of competitions and the artistic programme for the week. Come and see what’s available, and to chat to us about how we can work together to create a memorable project and festival in the area. There’s a warm welcome for everyone at the meeting and we’ll have translation at the event.”

Nominations for the Chair, Deputy-chair Strategy, Deputy-chair Culture, Secretary and Chair of the local fund on the executive committee, and facilitators for the other committees have opened, and the closing date for nominations is Friday 19 October. Register to join now at 2026 Eisteddfod | Eisteddfod.

Following the public meeting, the work of choosing competitions for the Rhestr Testunau and the community project will begin, before work on the artistic programme begins in the new year. Find out more in the public meeting.

For more information on the National Eisteddfod, visit www.eisteddfod.wales.

