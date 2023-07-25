2030 ban on new petrol car sales is immovable, insists Gove
The 2030 ban on new petrol and diesel car sales is an immovable deadline, Cabinet minister Michael Gove has insisted after Rishi Sunak cast doubt on the policy.
The Housing Secretary warned costly plans to tackle the climate crisis could create a “backlash” as ministers come under pressure from the Tory right to relax existing pledges.
Amid cost-of-living pressures, the Prime Minister was considering watering down some net-zero policies to take a “proportionate and pragmatic” approach to the environment.
Mr Sunak declined in an interview to recommit to the ban on the sale of new fossil fuel cars by the end of the decade in order to reduce emissions as he warned against heaping “hassle” or extra costs on to families.
But Mr Gove was offering cast iron guarantees on Tuesday that the 2030 deadline would not be put back.
Asked on Times Radio if it was “immoveable”, he replied: “Yes.”
Downing Street had insisted Mr Sunak stood by the policy despite his avoidance of the subject in an interview on Monday and minister Andrew Mitchell saying he could not “prophesise” about its future.
But newspapers continued to report Government sources saying that the Prime Minister is open to a rethink.
Good…but Gove is a born liar, like all Tories.
The sooner it is lifted the better
If any government, not just this lying, useless Tory one, wants to meet that target by 2030 then major investment in green industries has to be made. For a start we will need far far far more charging points, for electric vehicles. At the moment all we are hearing from both parties is a curtail in investment.
I very much doubt that the 2030 deadline will be met. In a time where local government and councils are trying to save every penny possible, and are struggling to achieve even some of the most basic requirements, there is no possibility that they’ll invest in the infrastructure needed to make this workable.
Just another folly of an idea that they can shout from the rooftops on the world stage.
Reasons not to back track: 1) Health – asthma, hayfever,and other respiratory conditions have all increased in children and adults and pollution is a major cause and road traffic a major source. 2) The UK is not self sufficient in oil and refined products, reduce that and replace with renewable electricity and the imprt cost is less and we cannot be blackmailed by other powers. 3) They use energy more efficiently – 90% efficient compared to 25-30% for an ICE vehicle – less brake dust as they use regen to brake. 4) Less noise 5) Less maintenance required as far… Read more »