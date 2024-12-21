20mph default speed limit policy wins second prestigious award

The Welsh Government has won a top award for the roll out of its 20mph default speed limit policy.

The Prince Michael International Road Safety Award is one of the most prestigious accolades in the field of road safety in the world.

The award was presented by Prince Michael at a ceremony in London on December 10th.

The judging panel concluded that in making a national default speed limit of 20mph, the Welsh Government had “changed the narrative in Wales”.

Backlash

The controversial road regulation was rolled out in in built-up areas in September last year.

It initially attracted a backlash with almost half a million people signing a Senedd petition calling for the policy to be axed.

But data shows that the change led to 28% fewer road casualties in its first 9 months of its implementation.

Devolved

The roll out followed 5 years of planning by the Welsh Government after the ability to set national speed limits was devolved in 2018.

After the concept of a national default 20mph for built up areas gained cross-party support in Wales, the Welsh Government set up a multi-agency and stakeholder task force in 2019 to recommend how it could be achieved.

The task force reported in 2020 and legislation was passed in 2022 for a roll out in September 2023 with local authorities able to make exceptions.

Significant

Rod King MBE, chair of 20’s Plenty for Us CIC said: “This recognition at global level of success of the Welsh Government’s 20mph default is hugely significant.

“20mph as a norm for urban/village streets is now not only recognised as ‘global best practice’ but also effective in providing transformational change to the liveability of communities and creating people-oriented streets.

“This becomes a foundation for so many other interventions that are possible when speeds are lower. Fewer casualties across the whole population are on a scale which is unprecedented in terms of effectiveness and value for money.

“Well done Wales for using a default 20mph to make all Welsh places better places to be.”

Case study

The award came just a week after the body that helped co-ordinate the road regulation won an accolade for its part in the policy’s roll out.

The Chartered Institution of Highways and Transportation (CIHT) presented the Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA) with the Alun Griffiths Award for Health, Safety and Wellbeing earlier this month.

CIHT recently published a report on “Progressing the UK towards Safe System implementation” which references Wales as a case study in support of its call for setting more survivable lower national default speeds limits.

