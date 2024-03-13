20mph speed limit enforcement measures to be ramped up next week

Emily Price

Enforcement measures on new 20mph speed limit roads will be ramped up next week, it has been confirmed.

In September, Wales became the first UK nation to roll out a 20mph default speed limit.

It saw most roads that were 30mph switch to 20mph – although councils have the discretion to impose exemptions.

Since the rollout, GoSafe has continued to enforce 20mph sites which were 20mph prior to September following a pause whilst appropriate orders and signage were confirmed.

This was to allow the public to get used to the change and for data to be collated.

Safer

GoSafe is a partnership between the four police forces, the 22 local authorities and the Welsh Government with the aim of making Welsh roads safer.

In January, they launched Operation Ugain which saw roadside teams use speed monitoring equipment to catch offending motorists.

Engagement sessions were offered to those caught speeding – but drivers who did not wish to receive the engagement were prosecuted.

9 people in total were prosecuted in January and February.

From Monday (March 18), enforcement will be begin on roads that changed to 20mph in September as part of the default switch.

GoSafe says engagement will still be prioritised above prosecution but that any emerging concerns from the public about speeding will be reviewed and enforced.

Locations earmarked for 20mph enforcement will be plotted on the GoSafe website homepage and any new 20mph site will be put onto the map before enforcement takes place.

Concerns

Enforcement will be considered in areas where communities have raised concerns, collisions have occurred, or in areas where vulnerable road users and vehicles mix – for example, near schools.

Any requests for enforcement will be assessed using GoSafe’s enforcement criteria and where appropriate, enforcement sites will be established.

People who are pulled over doing more than 20mph in these areas could face a minimum fine of £100 and three penalty points.

GoSafe will also work with highways authorities to ensure that signage is appropriate, any Traffic Regulation Orders are correct, and that roads are not being considered as part of the 20mph exceptions review.

A GoSafe spokesperson said: “Six months following the legislation change, enforcement will now be considered in all areas where there is evidence of road safety risk.

“The first response to 20mph speeding concerns will still be to use Operation Ugain, but we will assess any emerging concerns in these areas as we do in any other speed limit from 18th March 2024.

“The combination of engagement and enforcement has always been used by the partnership. Engagement is continually prioritised to support behaviour change to make our roads safer for everyone. Enforcement is used when it is justified and where engagement is not appropriate.

“Enforcement is always done in the right place, at the right time, for the right reason, to make our roads safer.”

Response

Assistant Chief Constable Trudi Meyrick, Roads Policing Lead for Wales said:“Introducing enforcement in new 20mph areas is the next step of our engagement-led approach.

“We have continued to review driver behaviour and the response to the change in default speed limit, whilst engaging with communities across Wales with Operation Ugain.

“Enforcement will be used proportionately and fairly. We’ll continue to engage with people across Wales and we’re confident that a proportionate level of enforcement can now be used to keep us moving towards achieving safer roads.”

The controversial default speed limit has been met with fierce opposition in Wales and a petition calling for it to be reversed has reached over 467,000 signatures – the most in Senedd history.

The Welsh Government has said that cutting the limit to 20mph will protect lives and save the NHS in Wales £92m a year.

