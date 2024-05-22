20mph speed limit in Wales ‘draconian’, says shadow transport minister
The Welsh Conservatives shadow transport minister has described the 20mph speed limit in the country as “draconian” and “bringing Wales to a standstill”.
Wales became the first nation in the UK to drop the default speed limit from 30mph to 20mph for restricted roads last September.
Almost 470,000 people in Wales have signed a petition calling for the law to be scrapped, the highest number in the history of the Senedd.
Former first minister Mark Drakeford previously suggested drivers would not be fined for breaching the new limit if they were “genuinely confused”.
Strength of feeling
Natasha Asghar MS said during a Senedd debate on Wednesday: “The sheer number of people who signed this petition in such a short space of time highlights the strength of feeling amongst the Welsh public towards this policy, and as a regional member for South Wales East, I commend all of you from every single corner of Wales for your sheer dedication.
“The frustration with this policy has stemmed from the fact it is draconian in every sense of the word. The consultation process has come after the policy was implemented, which is quite frankly the wrong way around.
“I’ve said it on many occasions, and many may boo and deny it, but this policy is poised to deliver a £9 billion blow to the economy.
“It’s hampering our emergency services, it’s hindering our public transport network and it’s making Wales a less attractive place to live, work, visit and invest.
“In short, it’s quite literally bringing Wales to a standstill.”
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
I would question the numbers but draconian is far from it. War on the motorist is pushed by her ex pm’s party. Costs are massive, the 20 is nothing in my daily drive.
What speed did the Tory government travel at to negotiate with nurses and doctors? Assist refugees? Resolve the Post Office scandal? Support those affected by tainted blood? Help the homeless? Increase pensions? Bet it was less than 20mi/h!
The average speed I drive around Cardiff has not dropped ONE mph since regulations changed. Average speed is STILL 10-13 mph depending on time of day and route.
I suspect this 20mph policy has hardly affected anyone – it certainly hasn’t hindered my commute. The Tories highjacked it for political gain, it doesn’t matter that it’s there to save lives. As for the petition – very suspicious.
Yes some of the statements are ridiculous. Asghar said “it’s quite literally bringing Wales to a standstill”. That’s after she drove in her car to the Senedd to make that statement!
People who object to the new limit see the issue only from their own point of view. From the point of view of people on foot, 20mph feels a great deal safer than 30. Decades ago a disabled friend moved away from Llandrindod because she couldn’t cross the A483 to reach the lakeside walks. I fear for the safety of my wife trying to cross the same stretch of road. I (a reasonably fit 80-year-old) am intimidated by drivers who plainly feel entitled to ignore the law, in which they are encouraged by knockers like Ms Asgar.
People who object to the new limit see the issue only from their own point of view. From the point of view of people on foot, 20mph feels a great deal safer than 30. Decades ago a disabled friend moved away from Llandrindod because she couldn’t cross the A483 to reach the lakeside walks. I fear for the safety of my wife trying to cross the same stretch of road. I (a reasonably fit 80-year-old) am intimidated by drivers who plainly feel entitled to ignore the law, in which they are encouraged by knockers like Ms Asghar.
20 mph is not draconian!
What is draconian are laws recently passed by her party in power in westminster; minimum service levels during strikes, restrictions on protests, sentences of 10 years for graffiti of statues. Also what john woodcock would have the government legislate, see https://www.thecanary.co/uk/2024/03/12/woodcock-psc-letter/