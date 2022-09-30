25-megawatt south Wales windfarm gets thumbs-up

Welsh Ministers have approved a 25-megawatt wind turbine project in south Wales.

Renewable energy developer RES has received approval for the Upper Ogmore Wind Farm and energy storage project, located near Blaengarw and Nant-y-Moel in Bridgend; the first onshore wind project to be considered under the Developments of National Significance planning process.

It was assessed by The Planning Inspectorate on behalf of Welsh Government before the decision was made by Welsh Ministers to approve the project.

The 25 MW project will generate low-cost renewable electricity to help decarbonise homes and industry, and support Wales’ transition to a low carbon economy.

Chris Jackson, project manager said: “This a great result for renewable energy in Wales and our efforts to tackle climate change as a country. The clean, green electricity produced will make a significant contribution to our target of 70% of electricity to come from renewables by 2030.

“We also know developing new onshore wind projects in Wales is popular and that they deliver significant local economic benefits. At Upper Ogmore we expect that £16 million in business rates will be paid across the lifetime of the project, helping to support vital local services in the area.”

RES history

The renewable energy company has been progressing proposals for the seven-turbine wind farm and energy storage project since 2017, refined following feedback received during the public consultation process and information gathered during detailed site survey work.

RES has been active in Wales since the early 1990s, and most recently completed the 17-tubine Garreg Lwyd Hill Wind Farm in Powys.

At Upper Ogmore, it is anticipated that more than £1.9 million would be invested in the local economy through construction and first year of operation.

In December 2021 the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) also approved RES’ Llanbrynmair Wind Farm in Powys.

