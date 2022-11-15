25 years in jail for Welsh swimming instructor who sexually abused children

A Welsh swimming instructor who used his position to sexually abuse five young girls, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Robert Rixon, aged 75, from Porthcawl, was found guilty of 28 charges of sexual assault including one of rape.

At the time of the first offences, which took place at Porthcawl Comprehensive between 2000 and 2005, Rixon was a swimming instructor.

The offences were committed against three girls when they were between 11 and 13 years old, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Rixon later hired a pool at a Heronsbridge School in Bridgend where he ran a lifesaving club between 2013 and 2015.

Two other girls who were also aged between 11 and 13 were identified as being sexually assaulted by Rixon at the club around 2015.

An investigation was launched in 2018 after one of the women came forward and reported that she had been abused by Rixon as a girl. This led to police identifying four other victims which resulted in an in-depth and complex inquiry with a significant number of allegations of serious sexual abuse, including rape.

DC Tony Daniel, officer in case, said: “I want to pay particular tribute to the victims who demonstrated tremendous bravery throughout this police investigation.

“To see Rixon behind bars will hopefully enable these five women to move on with their lives in the knowledge that he has finally been brought to justice for his heinous and indefensible crimes.

“Help and support is available for all victims of sexual violence and we encourage any victims; no matter how long ago the offence happened, to come forward.”

Help and guidance

Sexual assaults or abuse can be reported via 101, or to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

For information, guidance and reassurance, click here.

Alternatively, help, advice and support can be sought from Sexual Assault Referral Centres (SARC), or contact 02920 335795.

