£2,600 raised for Welsh language cancer services through concert in memory of late Aled Roberts

£2,600 has been raised for the Welsh language services of Macmillan Cancer Support in memory of the late Language Commissioner Aled Roberts.

Johns’ Boys Male Chorus raised the money through a concert held in Stiwt, Wrexham.

The money raised from the evening will be directed towards funding Macmillan Welsh Language Services, which seeks to help and encourage professionals working in cancer services in Wales to use Welsh in their conversations and correspondence with patients and families, when people have indicated that they would prefer to communicate in Welsh.

Eleri Brady, Macmillan Relationship Fundraising Manager later met with Aled’s wife, Llinos Roberts, and his sister Nerys Gibbon, to receive the cheque from the money raised.

Eleri Brady told the Wrexham Leader: “The evening was a lovely tribute to Aled, and it is fitting that the money raised will be used to support Welsh language services for people living with cancer.”

‘Passion’

Aled Roberts passed away at the age of 59 in February.

The former Welsh Liberal Democrat Assembly Member, from Rhosllannerchrugog near Wrexham, had fought for the rights of Welsh speakers and to promote and facilitate the use of the Welsh language.

Aled had been a member of the Stiwt Arts Community Centre committee since it was established in the 1980s. He also sang with two choirs in the area.

At the time of his death the Deputy Welsh Language Commissioner, Gwenith Price, said: “Aled was a warm character with an extraordinary talent to bring people together.

“His love for his community, and his passion for the growth of the Welsh language in north-east Wales, drove him to want to see change which would benefit the whole nation.”

The First Minister announced the appointment of Efa Gruffudd Jones as the new Welsh Language Commissioner in October.

She will take up the position in January.

