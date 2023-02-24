2Sisters Food Group confirms closure of poultry processing factory in Llangefni with loss of over 700 jobs

The 2Sisters Food Group has confirmed plans to close a poultry processing factory in Llangefni with the loss of 730 jobs.

The company first announced its intention to close the site on 25 January, without warning and without consulting its workforce.

The Welsh Government established a task force in an effort to save the plant, but in a written statement today (24 February) it confirmed the company intends to press ahead with plans to cease production at Llangefni.

Heart-breaking

Responding to the task force’s statement, Ynys Môn MS Rhun ap Iorwerth described the job losses as “heart-breaking”.

“The statement from Welsh Government today confirms what became clear at the task force meeting a week ago, namely that 2 Sisters are not prepared to consider any option for saving their site in Llangefni,” Mr ap Iorwerth said.

“It’s heart-breaking for everyone who works there and their families, and I think of them more than anyone.

“I can assure you that there is a determination to do everything possible to help them, to find employment of course, but also to cope with this blow in a time of hardship and during a cost of living crisis.

“I will be ready to help in any way of course, to be a voice for the work and the community and to ensure that the need for a significant response remains at the top of the agenda.”

In the statement announcing the closure plans, the 2Sisters Food Group said operational changes are needed, in order, “to help us overcome the continuing challenges facing the food manufacturing sector.”

The company added that, “significant investment” is needed to upgrade the processing plant.

“Our Llangefni factory is not sustainable. It is old, one of our smallest sites and lacking space to be efficient. The cost to produce here is higher, and it would require significant investment to bring it up to the standards of our other factories. Our products can be made more efficiently elsewhere across our estate.”

