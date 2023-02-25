3.7 magnitude earthquake hits parts of Wales

A 3.7 magnitude earthquake has shaken parts of Wales overnight.

The British Geological Survey (BGS) said the quake happened at 23:59 GMT on Friday, with the epicentre just west of Crickhowell, Powys.

People as far afield as Liverpool, Birmingham, Shropshire and Somerset also reported feeling the impact and there were reports of a ‘sonic boom’ which ‘went off like a bomb’, close to the epicentre.

Earthquakes with a magnitude between 2.5 and 5.4 on the Richter scale means they are often felt by residents, but are not powerful enough to cause major damage.

Although the vast majority of earthquakes in the UK are mild, 200-300 tremors are recorded every year.

BBC journalist Alex Humphreys said she felt the “mini earthquake” in Cardiff.

“My whole bed shook,” she tweeted.

One resident near the epicentre said the quake was so noticeable ‘it felt like the roof was falling off’.

Steve Pither said: ‘Made the bed shake here in the Rhondda, thought I was going nuts.’

The BGS said the earthquake was 1.2 miles (2km) under the Earth’s surface.

