£30m plan for logistics warehouse plan to ‘create 300 jobs’

Saul Cooke-Black, local democracy reporter

Plans for a new logistics warehouse, which would have an estimated value of £30 million, could create 300 jobs, it has been claimed.

Developers Cubex have opened a pre-planning application consultation on proposals for an industrial warehouse on a 9.5-acre greenfield site in Magor.

The land is to the west of Wales 1 Business Park and off Magor Road.

The Bristol-based developer announced in January that it had bought the site, with plans to develop a 160,000 sq.ft logistics unit which will have a gross development value of £30 million.

A planning application says the development could create 300 full-time jobs.

A design and access statement says the facility will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, all year round.

As well as the warehouse, which will have an internal floor area of 13,471m², the facility will also provide 929m² of two-storey office accommodation.

The plans also include 165 parking spaces, including 34 which will have electric vehicle charging points, as well as 40 covered cycling spaces in a shelter.

A new access for vehicles to enter the site will be created off Magor Road, with barriers at the main entrance designed to manage the flow of traffic.

Pedestrian and cycle access to the site has also been incorporated into the scheme, with the plans encouraging people to travel to the site by means other than car.

Energy-efficient lighting, heating, and cooling will also be installed to encourage reduced energy consumption.

‘Design and access statement’

A design and access statement says the plans aim to provide “an attractive, contemporary and cohesive design” and represent “a substantial investment to the area”.

“The development will help to promote and support employment growth and stimulate economic regeneration to the area, cohesive with regional and local aspirations,” it says.

“It is anticipated that the development will act as a catalyst for further regeneration to create a number of new jobs and inject much needed investment into the local community.”

The site is located off the M4 and is allocated for employment uses in the council’s Local Development Plan.

Previously announcing the acquisition of the site, Joe Downey, director at Cubex, said the firm expects interest from a wide range of occupiers due to the site’s road connectivity, labour pool and lack of competing supply.

“We look forward to working with Monmouthshire to bring forward a highly specified, sustainable logistics unit, with modern facilities and amenities which will bring significant benefits to future occupiers and their employees,” he said.

The consultation runs until April 1, with details at avisonyoung.co.uk/statutory-public-consultations.

