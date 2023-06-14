31 new speed cameras to go live across south Wales

A number of new speed cameras will go live across south Wales this month to help improve road safety.

From Monday, 26th June, 31 new cameras will begin processing offences. They include a mixture of speed cameras and ‘speed on green’ cameras at traffic lights.

These multi-functional cameras have the ability to capture both red light and speeding offences.

GoSafe, the Wales Road Casualty Reduction Partnership, work with the Highways Authorities in Wales to enforce safety camera schemes.

South Wales Police host the Central Ticket Office who administer offences from these schemes across mid and south Wales.

Due to the advent of digital technology and the demands upon IT departments to install several camera types, significant development and investment in systems was required.

Additional resourcing was approved in the IT staff team to assist with the development work and to bring all these schemes online.

Speed is a major contribution to collisions on our roads. These additional schemes will make our roads safer for everyone and improve the behaviour of the minority of drivers breaking the speed limit.

The locations for the 31 new speed cameras:

A48 SDR WB – Speed

A4061 Baglan Street – Speed

A470 Northern Avenue – Speed

A48 Western Avenue – Speed on Green

Peniel Green Road – Speed

Pentwyn Road – Speed

A48 SDR EB – Speed

A472 Pontypool – Speed

A4102 Swansea Road Merthyr Tydfil – Speed

Cemetery Road, Porth, Rhondda Cynon Taff – Speed

A470 Manor Way – Speed on Green

Gors Avenue – Speed

Carmarthen Road, Hall Street – Speed

Mumbles Road, Blackpill – Speed

Llangyfelach Road, New Road – Speed

Llangyfelach Road, Parkhill Road – Speed

Pantmawr Road/ Northern Avenue – Speed on Green

Fitzalan Place – Speed on Green

Newport Road/Claremont Avenue – Speed on Green

Wellington Street, Wells Street – Speed

Rhiwbina Hill – Speed

Circle Way West, Ael Y Bryn – Speed

Dyfatty Street – Speed on Green

Ravenhill Road, Carmarthen Road – Speed on Green

Carmarthen Road (near Wicks) – Speed

Rhyd Y Penau Road – Speed

B4295 Swansea Road, Waunarlwydd – Speed

Carmarthen Road (near Cave Street) – Speed

Carmarthen Road Station Road – Speed on Green

Carmarthen Road, Ravenhill Road – Speed on Green

