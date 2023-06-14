31 new speed cameras to go live across south Wales
A number of new speed cameras will go live across south Wales this month to help improve road safety.
From Monday, 26th June, 31 new cameras will begin processing offences. They include a mixture of speed cameras and ‘speed on green’ cameras at traffic lights.
These multi-functional cameras have the ability to capture both red light and speeding offences.
GoSafe, the Wales Road Casualty Reduction Partnership, work with the Highways Authorities in Wales to enforce safety camera schemes.
South Wales Police host the Central Ticket Office who administer offences from these schemes across mid and south Wales.
Due to the advent of digital technology and the demands upon IT departments to install several camera types, significant development and investment in systems was required.
Additional resourcing was approved in the IT staff team to assist with the development work and to bring all these schemes online.
Speed is a major contribution to collisions on our roads. These additional schemes will make our roads safer for everyone and improve the behaviour of the minority of drivers breaking the speed limit.
The locations for the 31 new speed cameras:
A48 SDR WB – Speed
A4061 Baglan Street – Speed
A470 Northern Avenue – Speed
A48 Western Avenue – Speed on Green
Peniel Green Road – Speed
Pentwyn Road – Speed
A48 SDR EB – Speed
A472 Pontypool – Speed
A4102 Swansea Road Merthyr Tydfil – Speed
Cemetery Road, Porth, Rhondda Cynon Taff – Speed
A470 Manor Way – Speed on Green
Gors Avenue – Speed
Carmarthen Road, Hall Street – Speed
Mumbles Road, Blackpill – Speed
Llangyfelach Road, New Road – Speed
Llangyfelach Road, Parkhill Road – Speed
Pantmawr Road/ Northern Avenue – Speed on Green
Fitzalan Place – Speed on Green
Newport Road/Claremont Avenue – Speed on Green
Wellington Street, Wells Street – Speed
Rhiwbina Hill – Speed
Circle Way West, Ael Y Bryn – Speed
Dyfatty Street – Speed on Green
Ravenhill Road, Carmarthen Road – Speed on Green
Carmarthen Road (near Wicks) – Speed
Rhyd Y Penau Road – Speed
B4295 Swansea Road, Waunarlwydd – Speed
Carmarthen Road (near Cave Street) – Speed
Carmarthen Road Station Road – Speed on Green
Carmarthen Road, Ravenhill Road – Speed on Green
Some of these willbe triggered at 21mph and make lots of money..Drakeford and Labour controlled councils following the Davos WHO agenda. WORKING CLASS PEOPLE WIIL NOT HAVE MOTOR CARS!