£320 million secured for small businesses thanks to Welsh Government scheme

Small and medium size businesses in Wales have secured over £320m in export deals as a result of Welsh Government support since the launch of the Export Action Plan in December 2020.

The government launched the scheme in a bid to increase Welsh exports and raise Wales’ international profile.

Their support for SMEs ranges from market research to finding new customers, in an effort to support small businesses with global exporting.

Export support

In 2024, the Welsh Government introduced over 150 businesses across Wales to potential customers in a range of strategic export markets.

These included supporting businesses in the life sciences sector to exhibit at Medica, in Dusseldorf, and Fintech companies to attend Money 2020 in Amsterdam.

A Cardiff-based business, Brainbox, which specialises in neuroscience research, secured new export deals worth around £5m with support from the Welsh Government.

Brainbox Commercial Director Dan Phillips said: “Exporting internationally has been crucial to our success at Brainbox; it’s allowed us to showcase our integrated neuroscience solutions to a global audience, and remain at the very cutting edge of ongoing research and product development.”

“Thanks to the Welsh Government’s support, we’ve been able to launch several new products on the international market, build strong relationships with customers and suppliers, and achieve significant growth over the last five years”, he added.

Trade missions

The Welsh Government hopes to continue trade missions in 2025, with seven overseas trade events taking place by the end of March.

This includes the Arab Health healthcare expo in Dubai this week, a Trade Mission to Singapore and Malaysia next month, as well as Gulfood in Dubai, the Foodex trade show in Tokyo and the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco in March.

The annual Explore Export Wales conferences will be held in March this year.

Organised by the Welsh Government, the event brings together the ‘Export Ecosystem’ of support available to businesses in Wales under one roof to provide advice and guidance.

‘Vital’ support

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said: “Exporting has the power to transform SMEs, allowing them to grow as a business, expand their workforce and become more resilient in a competitive global economy.”

“That’s why export support for businesses in Wales is a high priority for this Welsh Government.”

She added: “I look forward to seeing our Export Action Plan continue to deliver vital export support for businesses across Wales in 2025.”

