£37k new ‘green’ facilities now in use at popular youth hostel

A £37,000 revamp of a youth hostel in Bannau Brycheiniog is now being enjoyed by visitors thanks to grant funding secured by the local council.

The work at the YHA hostel near Brecon has included the installation of two new electric vehicle charging points, a secure bike store with e-bike chargers and maintenance equipment, and the relocation of a water fountain. All measures aimed at encouraging more sustainable travel options and consumption.

Improvements have also been made to accessible parking facilities, to pathways linking the car park to the hostel, and from the hostel to alternative accommodation sites so, it can be used by a wider range of people.

The work at Libanus was made possible thanks to the 80% grant funding secured by the county council’s Economy and Climate Service from Welsh Government, as part of its Brilliant Basics scheme.

Councillor David Selby, Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys, said: “Tourism is very important to the Powys economy. We, therefore, want to do everything we can to protect the assets we have and make our beautiful county a more attractive place to visit.

“I hope many more people will now be encouraged to stay at the YHA hostel in Bannau Brycheiniog and explore the countryside around it.”

Sustainability

The improvements have been managed by YHA (England & Wales), which also provided the rest of the funding.

Jane Barber, YHA Brecon Beacons Hostel Manager, said: “We are immensely grateful for the Brilliant Basics funding at YHA Brecon Beacons.

“It has made an immediate difference to the youth hostel, which will not only have a positive impact on the thousands of guests who stay with us each year but also on the longer-term financial sustainability of the hostel, as they will enable us to attract more guests to stay with us.”

The Welsh Government’s Brilliant Basics scheme has seen £5 million allocated to small-scale tourism infrastructure improvements across Wales for 2023-25.

The Welsh Government’s Minister for Tourism, Jack Sargeant, said: “These invaluable upgrades at the YHA in Bannau Brycheiniog, thanks to our ‘Brilliant Basics’ initiative, will enhance the experience for visitors in a more sustainable and accessible way.

“Projects like this significantly and positively impact the quality of a person’s visit. Whilst amenities might often go unnoticed, they play a crucial role in shaping memorable experiences. It’s fantastic to see YHA championing sustainability, not only for themselves but also for the benefit of their visitors.”

Powys County Council was successful in securing £300,000 of this, which is being spent on 10 projects covering better access, car parks, trails, electric vehicle charging points, signage and interpretation, and toilet upgrades at various locations.

YHA Brecon Beacons: https://www.yha.org.uk/hostel/yha-brecon-beacons

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

