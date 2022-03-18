£3m awarded to bereavement charities across Wales

Charities supporting people through bereavement are to benefit from £3m in government funding over the next three years.

The organisations awarded cover a wide range of issues and will provide funding for a variety of support, including help to children and young people who have lost a loved one and funding training for volunteers to help them support the bereaved.

Announcing the support, Deputy Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, Lynne Neagle said: “The funding I’m announcing today I hope with enable charities and organisations to provide further comfort to those grieving.

Emotional help

“The work of all 21 organisations awarded is so vital and I want to pay tribute to the work they do. Bereavement affects us all in different ways, its important that the £3m funding covers a cross section of organisations who will utilise the money in their own way to provide emotional help, advice and support.”

In October last year the Deputy Minister outlined the National Framework for the Delivery of Bereavement Care in Wales, which was underpinned by a £1m per annum support grant for charities and support groups to apply for.

Those awarded funding from the Bereavement Support Grant are:

Sandy Bear Children’s Bereavement Charity

Nightingale House Hospice

Paul Sartori Foundation

Tŷ Hafan Children’s Hospice

Sands (Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Society)

Aberystwyth and District Hospice at Home Volunteers (HAHAV)

Mid & North Powys Mind

Tẏ Gobaith and Hope House Children’s Hospices

Platform

Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic Mental Health Support

Cruse Bereavement Support

Marie Curie

Diverse Cymru

Age Cymru

City Hospice, Cardiff

Ponthafren Association

2Wish

ACE – Action in Caerau and Ely

Llamau

The DPJ Foundation

Options Pregnancy Crisis and Post Abortion Service (IPAC Options)

