4 in 10 in Wales in the dark on how to access help during cost of living crisis

More than 4 in 10 people in Wales don’t know how to access financial support and advice to help combat the rising cost of living, a new survey suggests.

The results of the survey carried out by Beaufort Research showed that out of 1,000 people, 41% agreed they wouldn’t know where find out what benefits and financial support they might be entitled to.

The same survey showed that 92% of people in Wales said they were concerned about the current cost of living.

People taking part in the survey said they were most concerned about paying electricity and gas bills with food following closely behind.

Women, people from black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds, those with a long term illness or disability and those on lower incomes were the more likely to show concern.

‘Claim what’s yours’

The Welsh Government has pledged £90 million to address immediate pressures on living costs and is encouraging the public to ‘claim what’s yours’ by getting in touch with Advicelink Cymru.

The Citizens Advice targeted service is for people most in need of advice services and financial support.

Luke Young, Assistant Director at Citizens Advice Cymru, said: “The coming months will be tough for a lot of people across Wales but there is always a way forward.

“I’d urge anyone worried about their bills to seek out advice and guidance so they can make informed decisions.

“We can help check that you’re receiving every penny you’re entitled to. This winter, make sure you claim what’s yours.”

The Welsh Government is also offering signposts to well being and mental health support alongside advice on debt management.

Unprecedented

Jane Hutt MS, Minister for Social Justice, said: “We’re in the midst of an unprecedented crisis and the results of this survey make clear something we have known for some time – many households across Wales are feeling anxious as they struggle to make ends meet.

“We remain committed to doing all we can with the financial levers available to us, providing targeted help to those who need it most through programmes that put money back in people’s pockets.

“I would urge those struggling to check whether they too can access payments or benefits which could provide some comfort during these challenging times.”

People who are concerned about their ability to pay bills or want to check what financial support they are eligible to should contact Advicelink Cymru free by phone on 0808 250 5700.

Those who can’t hear or speak on the phone can type what they want to say by calling 18001 then 08082 505 720 via Relay UK.

For more information on the support available to residents in Wales please visit www.gov.wales/heretohelp

