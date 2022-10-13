46 arrested and cocaine worth £715,000 seized by three Welsh police forces

Cocaine worth £715,000 has been seized and 46 arrests made during a week of targeted police action to disrupt county lines across south and west Wales.

County lines is the name given to drug dealing where organised criminal groups (OCGs) move and supply drugs, usually from cities into smaller towns and rural areas.

The activity has coincided with a national “week of intensification,” led by the National Crime Agency.

The latest week of activity ran from Monday, 3 October, to Monday, 10 October.

Officers from South Wales, Gwent and Dyfed-Powys Police have also safeguarded 24 vulnerable people and seized more than £34,000 in cash.

Officers also engaged with children, parents and professionals to highlight the danger of involvement in County Lines activity and delivered County Lines awareness sessions to over 1,000 multi-agency partners and 11,000 children.

Detective Inspector Richard Weber who coordinated the week of activity in southern Wales, said: “Whilst we work all year to take drugs off the streets, this week has brought some substantial results. By disrupting supply lines and taking those involved out of circulation, we can make south Wales’s communities safer.

“We can only do this with the support and information that we get from residents so I would urge anyone with information about drug dealing in their community to call us on 101, we treat every piece of information as important.”

Highlights

46 people arrested

Five lines dismantled

8 search warrants executed

£34,710 cash seized

7,020g cocaine seized [with a street value of £715,000]

Seizure of a variety of weapons including machetes, knives, baseball bats, knuckle dusters and imitation firearms

24 vulnerable children and adults identified and safeguarded

Passive drugs dog deployed to train stations in Cardiff, Newport and Swansea in partnership with British Transport Police

52 mobile phones seized

