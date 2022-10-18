£50m Wales collaboration for global TV, film and media hub

A new £50 million collaboration is set to help develop a world-leading hub for innovation across TV, film, and the wider media industry in Wales.

Media Cymru will help develop businesses and individuals with a series of funding rounds, training, research, and opportunities over the next five years in the Cardiff Capital Region (CCR), creating millions of additional turnover across the next five years, hundreds of jobs and supporting the creation of new start-ups.

Professor Justin Lewis, Director of Media Cymru, said: “Cardiff and the surrounding capital region has already situated itself as a major player in the media industry. The Media Cymru funding allows us to be even more ambitious – to make Wales a global leader in media innovation – with a focus on global, green and fair economic growth.

“Our launch event marks the moment when Media Cymru is officially open for business. We’ll be talking about how to get involved and become a part of this exciting movement.”

Secretary of State for Wales, Robert Buckland, said: “Wales has a thriving media industry with the potential to grow into a leader not just in the UK, but across the globe.

“Media Cymru will help ensure that Welsh media innovators have the resources to develop world class solutions to the issues of our day, as they drive forward ambitious projects that mark them out from the competition.”

Dawn Bowden, Welsh Government Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, said: “The Welsh Government is delighted to be supporting this collaboration to help build on the success our media producers are currently enjoying in Wales.

“Giving our brightest talent the opportunity to develop and showcase their ability to innovate will not only enhance the reputation of the industry across the globe, but lead to greater returns for both our economy and our society which will ultimately benefit the region as a whole.”

Council Leader, Cllr Huw Thomas said: “This is a golden era for film making and media production in Cardiff, delivering significant growth in the Creative Industries. Our ambition is for Cardiff, the Capital Region, and Wales, to be a global hub for media innovation and production, leading one the most successful sectors in the UK.

“The Media Cymru partnership is central to achieving that and will help attract inward investment, grow our indigenous creative businesses sustainably and inclusively, create jobs, and nurture the diverse talent pipeline that will establish Cardiff and the wider region as one of the world’s most progressive and sustainable media clusters.”

Launch event

Media Cymru is being led by Cardiff University, with government funding provided through UK Research and Innovation’s flagship Strength in Places Fund, Welsh Government through Creative Wales, additional support from Cardiff Council, industry and university partners, as well as the CCR City Deal.

The CCR covers the ten local authorities of Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend County Borough, Caerphilly County Borough, Cardiff, Merthyr Tydfil County Borough, Monmouthshire, Newport, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Torfaen, and Vale of Glamorgan, and includes some of the country’s most deprived areas.

A launch event for Media Cymru will take place at the National Museum of Wales on 18 October.

