50mph speed limit for part of M4 to be enforced from today, drivers warned

Motorists exceeding the 50mph speed limits between junctions 24-28 on the M4 in Wales could be fined from today, drivers have been warned.

The Welsh Government said they had taken the step to improve air quality on some of the most polluted roads across Wales, as well as reduce congestion and improve safety along that section of the M4.

Since the Welsh Government took the decision to introduce environmental speed limits to improve air quality levels at five different locations across Wales – the first of its kind in the UK – there has been a successful lowering of nitrogen dioxide levels in these areas, they said.

Enforcement in four of the five areas began in October last year and today marks the completion of this rollout with M4 junction 24-28 going live.

Deputy Minister for Climate Change, Lee Waters, who has responsibility for Transport said: “We’ve made significant progress in bringing emissions levels down in recent years, but we now have to go further and faster.

“We know that slower speed limits are not a popular choice, but we need to do things differently and be bold if we are to stand a chance of tackling climate change.

“It’s clear that the speed restrictions we’ve introduced on our most polluted roads are working – the results speak for themselves – but compliance with these limits is essential if we are to achieve the reductions we need to make in the shortest possible time.

“We need to act now to make Wales a safe place to live with clean air for everyone.”

‘Work together’

Air pollution is considered to be one of the largest environmental health risks of our generation, according to the World Health Organisation.

The Welsh Government said that driving at 50 would not only help protect our families from serious illnesses like heart disease, lung cancer and asthma, but would also help manage congestion, improve journey times and reduce accidents.

Superintendent, Michael Richards of Gwent Police said: “The environmental 50mph speed limits are playing an important part in tackling pollution on some of Wales’ most polluted roads, helping Wales and its communities build a cleaner, safer and healthier future.

“All four Welsh Forces are supporting the enforcement of these speed limits.”

Teresa Ciano, Partnership Manager at Go Safe added: “‘GoSafe fully supports the environmental 50mph speed limits. In addition to reducing NO2 levels and building cleaner environments for our communities, these zones will help to reduce collisions and make Welsh roads safer for everyone.

“GoSafe will continue to support these environmental 50mph speed limits, through both education and enforcement, as we all work together towards cleaner and safer communities.”

