560,000 people recorded using Yr Wyddfa’s six main paths

Dale Spridgeon Local Democracy Reporter

Walking is the single most popular recreational activity in Eryri, a national park report has stated.

In 2019, Yr Wyddfa (Wales’s highest peak at over 3000 ft) was climbed by almost 560,000 people using its six principal paths.

Over 140,000 walkers were recorded in the Ogwen Valley including Cwm Idwal and 75,000 walked up Cadair Idris.

Economic driver

The figures were published as part of an outdoor recreation position statement for 2024-2029 by the Eryri National Park Authority.

The park offers walking opportunities of varying degrees of ease or difficulty to suit all users, for visitors and local communities.

Whilst walking is “a significant economic driver” within the local and regional economy, it is also “important to health and well-being.”

The report states that walking is: “appealing” to those seek peace and tranquillity – from the challenge of summiting Yr Wyddfa to the ease of the Mawddach Trail or by using other community links.

The network includes 2,742.6 km of Public Rights of Way and other paths within access land; over 66% of the park area is designated as access land.

The Authority states it “continues to promote” a suite of routes including circulars and linear routes and will continue to explore options to add new routes.

“The hills and mountains of Eryri are a significant attraction for walkers.” It says.

The park also hosts several sections of longer-distance routes such as Taith Mary Jones, the North Wales Path, the Pilgrims Way, the Eryri Way, Taith Ardudwy Walk, the Carneddau Circular, the Slate Trail, and the Cambrian Way.

Both the Macmillan Cross Britain Way and the Dee Way also begin or end their trails in Eryri.

The report notes that seventy-four miles of the Wales Coast Path lie within the Eryri, extending from Llandecwyn in the north to Machynlleth in the south.

The park states: “The Authority will continue to support the Wales Coast Path team, Gwynedd Council and Conwy Borough County Council in this Welsh Government initiative.

“There are numerous forest walks either in National Park-owned woodlands or in woodlands owned and managed by Natural Resources Wales (NRW), Woodland Trust Wales and the National.”

