£5m boost for mid and west Wales town centres

A Welsh Government investment of just over £5m aims to help revitalise Powys and Ceredigion town centres over the next three years.

As part of the wider Transforming Towns regeneration programme, the £5.08m Placemaking Grant is designed to offer broad and flexible support for a wide range of projects aimed at rejuvenating town centres across mid-Wales.

“The placemaking funding received last year has already been put to good use making improvements,” said Powys County Council Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys Cllr David Selby.

“Grants were awarded to many businesses and organisations to help them make changes to aid the town centres’ post-covid recovery.

“Our attention is firmly on supporting our town centres, ensuring that they remain safe and resilient, now and into the future. This new injection of investment will go even further to ensuring our beautiful mid-Wales towns are revitalised and remain a thriving place to live, work and visit.”

Ceredigion County Council Cabinet Member for Economy and Regeneration Cllr Clive Davies said: “The Placemaking Grant is an excellent opportunity for private and public stakeholders to access funds to be a catalyst for change in our town centres across mid-Wales, to make improvements in their unique sense of place and create social and economically sustainable communities.”

Town centre challenges

Welsh Government’s Deputy Minister for Climate Change Lee Waters said: “Town centres face many challenges which have only been made worse by the pandemic, and it is our priority to make sure they thrive and protect them against the effects of climate change.

“We have been able to support a number of excellent projects in mid-Wales, including the refurbishment of a town centre property in Aberystwyth and the conversion of a former bank in Welshpool.”

The Placemaking Grant is available to private businesses, including developers, third sector businesses, and the public sector.

Projects that may be eligible for grant support can range from developing commercial and residential properties, developing town centre markets, improving the public shared outdoor spaces, and the installation and exploitation of digital infrastructure. Projects will need to demonstrate links to town plans and show how they benefit the town centre.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

