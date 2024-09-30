£5m transformation for historic landmark

A historic Grade II listed building in Swansea’s historic Maritime Quarter is to undergo a significant restoration, transforming it into energy-efficient, low-carbon flats for people in urgent need of housing.

The project, spearheaded by Pobl Group and supported by over £5 million from the Welsh Government’s Transitional Accommodation Capital Programme, aims to preserve a key part of Swansea’s heritage while addressing the critical shortage of affordable homes in Wales.

The building is located on Cambrian Place, a street dating back to 1820, one of the few streets in the city centre to have survived the Luftwaffe bombings of World War II.

Ambitious

This ambitious refurbishment will involve a 74-week program to modernize the historic structure, transforming it into 31 energy-efficient flats. The renovation is said to be focusing on making the building suitable for 21st-century living while maintaining its architectural integrity.

Peter Remedios, Project Manager at Pobl Group, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, saying: “Renovating homes that are over 200 years old is always challenging, especially when balancing the need to preserve heritage with the goal of creating comfortable, sustainable, and affordable homes for residents. The support from the Welsh Government has made it possible to update this beautiful building for modern living.”

The project reflects the Welsh Government’s commitment to increasing the availability of affordable housing. Jayne Bryant MS, the Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, praised the initiative, stating:

“I am delighted to see Pobl Group’s progress on Cambrian Place. This project is a shining example of how our Transitional Accommodation Capital Programme is creating high-quality, energy-efficient homes while preserving the unique character of historic buildings.”

Renovation

As part of the renovation, extensive work will be done both internally and externally. The front facade’s brickwork and stonework will be meticulously restored, with new windows and roof installed. External wall insulation will be added to the building’s rear and side to improve energy efficiency, while the interior will be fitted with low-carbon heating systems, hot water solutions, and breathable wall insulation.

The flats will be fully electric, utilizing solar panels, heat pumps, and infrared ceiling heat mats to reduce carbon emissions.

The Swansea-based firm John Weaver Contractors has been appointed to carry out the restoration work. Terry Edwards, Managing Director of the company, expressed pride in contributing to this prestigious project, stating:

“Our conservation teams are dedicated to restoring heritage buildings like Cambrian Place, ensuring they not only retain their historical significance but also provide modern, sustainable living spaces. We’re honoured to work with Pobl on delivering much-needed affordable housing in Swansea.”

Pobl Group

This project is part of Pobl Group’s broader mission to provide affordable housing across Wales. With a history of working on projects like this throughout Wales, Pobl manages more than 23,000 homes and offers care and support services to nearly 17,000 individuals.

Following the Merger of Pobl Group and Linc Cymru earlier this year, the group announced ambitious plans to build nearly 4,500 new homes over the next five years, aiming to play a significant role in addressing the housing crisis whilst also supporting the Welsh economy.

