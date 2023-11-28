600 solar panels planned for holiday park

Bruce Sinclair LDRS Reporter

Plans for nearly 600 solar panels at a popular Welsh holiday park have been approved by council officers.

Kiln Park Estates Limited applied to Pembrokeshire County Council to install 589 solar panels, each rated at 400watts, at Kiln Park Holiday Centre, Marsh Road, Tenby.

No objection to the application was made by neighbouring community council Penally.

A report for planning officers said the roof-mounted panels at the holiday centre “would result in positive economic and social benefits through the generation of renewable energy to support the provision of a facility to serve the visitor economy”.

The report added: “The site is located in close proximity to the boundary of Pembrokeshire Coast National Park (PCNP), which cuts through the north-east portion of the holiday entertainment centre and the static caravans to the east.

The report continued: “The PCNP Authority has confirmed that the proposal is sensitively sited on the roof of the complex and would have no impact on the landscape nor special qualities of the National Park and therefore does no object.”

“It is considered that the scale and siting of the proposal and use of the materials would not have a significant detrimental impact on the residential or visual amenity of the area.”

The application was conditionally approved under delegated powers, with a condition works start within five years.

