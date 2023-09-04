61% of people in Wales don’t have a will

A shocking 61% of people in Wales do not have a will, new research has revealed.

A poll commissioned by charity will-writing campaign Will Aid, found that overall 59% of the UK population does not have the paperwork which protects their loved ones in the event of their death.

Making a will is the only way to make sure your money, property, possessions and investments (known as your estate) go to the people and causes you care about. It also ensures you do not pay more Inheritance Tax than you need to.

Campaign director for Will Aid, Peter de Vena Franks, said it was vital that those without a will considered the benefits of getting their affairs in order.

Concerning

He said: “The results show that nationally we have a population that is burying its head in the sand when it comes to preparing their loved ones for the inevitable.

“And in Wales we can see that the situation is also concerning. Our poll delved into the many reasons why people avoid drawing up a will with many citing the difficulties they have talking about and thinking about death.

“We recognise that this is a tricky conversation to have with the people you care about but drawing up paperwork to protect the ones you love, after you are gone comes with a sense of peace.

“Another barrier to making a will was cited as expense which, in light of the current cost of living crisis, is understandable.

“Will Aid can provide a cost-effective solution that comes with the security that a will is being drafted by a professional, regulated and insured solicitor, while you also help vulnerable charities that are also struggling at this time.”

The study showed that in Wales the main barriers to making a will were seen as lack of time with 29%, nothing worthy of passing on with 22%, and fear of thinking about death with 20%.

Wales ranks fourth in the top five areas of people without a will.

Northern Ireland has the largest percentage at 75%, with the north west of England second with 67%. Yorkshire and The Humber is joint third with the English west midlands on 62%, fourth is Wales at 61% and the English north east in fifth with 60%.

Will Aid runs for the month of November and raises money for nine of the UK’s top charities: ActionAid, British Red Cross, Christian Aid, NSPCC, Save The Children, Sightsavers, Age UK, SCIAF (Scotland) and Trocaire (Northern Ireland).

Solicitors volunteer their time to charity to write wills for members of the public. Instead of paying the usual fee for the will, the client is asked to make a voluntary upfront donation to Will Aid.

The suggested donation for a basic Will Aid will is £100 for a single will and £180 for a pair of mirror wills.

Those who wish to book an appointment with a solicitor to make a will in November can do so from September onwards via the website or by calling Will Aid on 0300 0309 558.

