66 bed elderly care home plans submitted to council

Emily Ash Local Democracy Reporter

Plans for a 66-bedroom care home for the elderly have been submitted to Flintshire Council.

The proposed development by LNT Construction Ltd would be situated on land west of Welsh Road in Deeside that was previously part of the RAF Sealand Airfields covering approximately 1.73 acres in size.

The two-storey care home development would also have associated access, parking, and landscaping.

LNT Care Developments, part of LNT Group, specialise in the development of care facilities for older people and have developed them nationwide.

The plans would provide a local community care facility, with the residents expected to come from communities near the proposed site.

The plans also say that the development would generate between 50-60 jobs, again expected to be offered to candidates from the local area.

A Planning statement described the site as representing an “excellent opportunity to develop in a sustainable location”.

EV charging facilities

A Transport Statement submitted with the plans says that the proposals include the creation of a new car park for use by staff and visitors, which will provide a total of 30 spaces. Three spaces (10%) will be accessible spaces for use by disabled persons.

Six EV charging spaces, parking for eight cycles, and a single motor cycle parking space will also be provided.

