£8 million grant could pave the way for more electric buses in Cardiff

A new £8 million grant could pave the way for more electric buses on Cardiff’s roads.

Cardiff Council’s cabinet will make a decision at its next meeting which would allow bus operators in the city to bid for funds to increase the number of electric buses in their fleets.

All bus companies operating in Cardiff could be given the opportunity to bid for the funding.

Cabinet Member for Strategic Planning and Transport, Cllr Daniel De’Ath, said: “The Council has engaged with all of Cardiff’s bus operators to let them know about this exciting funding opportunity.

“If the cabinet agrees, we will use this feedback from the bus operators to set the criteria for the application process and get these new electric vehicles onto the network as quickly as possible.”

Both Welsh Government and Cardiff Council want all buses operating in Cardiff to produce zero emissions by 2035.

All bus operators will be set a timeframe for the application process, with a deadline set for final costs to be submitted to Cardiff Council by October 2023.

Cardiff Council’s cabinet will meet to discuss the grant on Thursday October 20.

