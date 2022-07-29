£80,000 pledged as Urdd Eisteddfod to visit Llandovery for the first time

Carmarthenshire County Council has pledged £80,000 to the Urdd National Eisteddfod which is being held In Llandovery next year.

The Cabinet has also approved a budget of £100,000 to cover any additional direct costs associated with the event which celebrates the Welsh language and the culture of Wales.

Whilst this will be the eighth time that the Urdd Eisteddfod will visit Carmarthenshire, it is the first time that Llandovery has hosted the festival.

One of Europe’s largest travelling festivals, it is being held during the Spring Bank Holiday, from May 29 to June 3. It attracts in the region of 100,000 visitors a year and historically contributes up to £6 million to the local economy of the host county.

Carmarthenshire Council said that the hospitality industry was set to “benefit hugely” from the event.

More than 15,000 children and young people under 25 years old are expected to compete as finalists at the Eisteddfod.

Cabinet Member for Education and Welsh Language Cllr Glynog Davies said: “We are delighted to welcome the Urdd National Eisteddfod back to Carmarthenshire in 2023 and to display our support through this financial contribution of £80,000.

“To ensure that the 2023 Eisteddfod is a successful event, it is important that we, as a host county, and the Urdd work in partnership to ensure that the best possible experience is given to the children, young people and residents of Carmarthenshire.

“The Urdd Eisteddfod will also make a significant contribution to the development of the Welsh language in the county and would reflect the commitment to support the aspiration of reaching a million Welsh speakers by 2050.

“We can’t wait to welcome the Urdd Eisteddfod to Carmarthenshire next year and it is our sincere hope that every school in Carmarthenshire will take part, in some way.”

‘Diverse’

More people than ever visited the Urdd Eisteddfod in Denbighshire this year – the first for three years after the previous two events were cancelled by the Covid pandemic.

Access to the festival was free, which resulted in 118,000 visiting the site. The festival usually attracts around 90,000 people a year.

Thousands of competitors from across Wales had the opportunity to perform on stage in one of the three pavilions, a new development that was a “major success” according to event organisers.

Siân Lewis, Chief Executive of Urdd Gobaith Cymru said: “We are extremely grateful to the Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles and the Welsh Government for enabling us to offer free entry to this year’s Eisteddfod.

“Free entry has helped attract more visitors and competitors from all parts of Wales. We’ve seen such a diverse audience attend the Eisteddfod – it really has been a festival for all.”

