85-foot mast proposed for Cadw historical area

Richard Evans Local Democracy Reporter

An 85-foot tall telecommunications mast could be erected in a residential and Cadw designated historical area but would not be visually detrimental according to a planning report.

Icon Tower Infrastructure Ltd has applied to Conwy County Council’s planning department, seeking permission to erect a 26-metre-high monopole, supporting up to 12 antennas and up to four dishes at land at Llandudno Football Club.

The proposed overall height of the structure would be 26.2m with six ground-based cabinets and an additional meter cabinet and fencing.

Historic landscape

Planning officers have recommended the committee grant planning permission for the mast at Maesdu Park on Builder Street West.

The football ground is close to a mixture of commercial and residential properties, a coach park, skate park, and Ysgol John Bright, but the site is also located within the Cadw designated historic landscape.

But a council statement in a planning report says the monopole would not be visually detrimental to the area.

“Given the nature of surrounding uses, the immediate area is industrial in its character with various lighting columns, CCTV poles, and telecom masts scattered throughout the area,” a planning statement concludes.

“The proposed monopole is similar in scale and appearance to the other telecom masts within the area and is not considered to form an obtrusive feature given the various surrounding columns, poles, and masts.”

Llandudno Town Council have recommended the plans for approval, and the application is set to be discussed at a planning committee meeting at Bodlondeb next week

