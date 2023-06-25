999 services restored after technical fault

BT has confirmed a technical fault preventing 999 calls from connecting has been fixed.

BT said it had implemented a back-up platform after issues with 999 calls connecting were reported on Sunday morning.

Emergency services across the country have confirmed they are able to receive 999 calls again, but some warned they were still experiencing residual difficulties.

A spokesperson for BT said: “Early this morning we experienced a problem with the 999 service.

“The situation is fast-moving as we fix the problem and our back up platform is now working – so people should call 999 as usual.

“We will provide updates as the issue is resolved.”

South Wales Police, Dyfed-Powys Police and Gwent Police had told people to call 101 in case of emergency as the 999 service was down.

North Wales Police appear to have been unaffected by the issue.

Emergency calls to South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, Mid & West Wales Fire and North Wales Fire and Rescue were also hit by the outage but now appear to be working as normal.

