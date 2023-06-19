A knitted anti-monarchy topper has appeared on ‘Coronation’ postbox

When a specially decorated postbox was unveiled in Cardiff back in May to mark the coronation of King Charles III it became a symbol of resistance from those in Wales that oppose the monarchy.

It was quickly covered in graffiti which included stickers from Welsh independence groups. Despite several attempts to remove the graffiti, the postbox was eventually returned to its original red colour.

However, it appears the postbox in question, opposite the Owain Glyndŵr pub in the city centre, has once again been the subject of an anti-monarchy statement.

A knitted postbox topper has been attached depicting a dragon slaying a king and a Cofiwch Drywern style rock on which are emblazoned the words ‘Nid eich tir chi’, which translates as ‘Not your land’.

The pics were taken by Rodolfo Piskorski yesterday morning just before midday.

During the lead up to the coronation, postbox toppers appeared across England celebrating the crowning of a new king.

Now it appears someone has had the idea of creating their own, with a less favourable message for the new king, on the weekend on which King Charles celebrated his official birthday.

The postbox which was one of four coronation postboxes unveiled across the UK, was subjected to continual defacing with stickers and graffiti when it was unveiled outside the Owain Glyndŵr pub in Cardiff.

Members of the public criticised the decision to place the postbox decorated with a Union Jack flag and the coronation’s official emblem nearby a pub named after a Welsh hero who led a fifteen year revolt to end English rule in Wales.

During his fight for Welsh independence, Owain Glyndŵr seized a number of walled towns and castles built by the English and was the last man, born and raised in Wales, to have the title of Prince of Wales.

Despite subsequent efforts to clean it up, it was continually targeted, with the Royal Mail taking the decision to revert it back to its original red colour.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

