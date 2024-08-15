A-level learners receive first normal results since pandemic

Learners across Wales receive their A level, AS level and vocational qualification results today after the first normal set of exams since the pandemic.

Changes were made to exams in Wales in 2022 and 2023 to take into account the impact the Covid-19 crisis had on learning.

This academic year saw the return to usual arrangements for A level and AS exams as well as Skills Challenge Certificates.

Results

32,235 A level grades have been awarded in Wales – 10.1% were graded A*, 29.9% were A* to A and 97.4% were A* to E.

For 18-year-olds taking WJEC A levels, 9.7% of grades issued were grade A*, 29.7% were A* to A and 97.7% were A* to E.

41,440 AS grades were awarded this summer – 22.1% of learners were issued grade A and 90.2% were A to E.

For 17-year-olds taking WJEC AS levels, 22.5% of grades issued were grade A and 89.8% were A to E.

The proportion of entries awarded A and above in Wales has fallen sharply year on year with the return to pre-pandemic grading.

The figure has dropped from 34.0% in 2023 to 29.9%, which is still above the 2019 pre-pandemic figure of 26.5%.

Philip Blaker, Chief Executive at Qualifications Wales said: “Well done to everyone who has got their results today, congratulations. Results are a big milestone in learners’ lives, and many will be looking forward to their next steps – whether that be to work, an apprenticeship, or higher education.

“I hope you got the grades that you were hoping for. If not, don’t worry. There’s lots of information and support available to you, including through your school or college as well as information on who can help you on our website.”

Comparisons

Arrangements for qualifications this year were the final stage of a gradual return to pre-pandemic processes that commenced when formal exams returned in 2022.

Mr Blaker says differences in approaches to awarding over the last four years mean that comparisons should not be drawn between annual outcomes during this period.

He said: “To prepare learners in taking their next steps, it’s vital that Welsh qualifications are trusted and valued across the UK and beyond, demonstrating what learners know and can do.

“That’s why it was important to return to pre-pandemic arrangements for qualifications, to secure long-term fairness in the system, and ensure learners in Wales can progress with confidence to whatever lies ahead.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported learners as they’ve progressed through their courses, especially to practitioners and other staff at centres for their work throughout the year.

“These results clearly demonstrate the resilience of learners in Wales and the commitment of those who prepare and support learners through their studies.”

Congratulations

The Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle, congratulated learners across Wales who received results.

She said: “This year’s exams mark the final step to pre-pandemic arrangements. This year, for the first time since the pandemic, A-level and AS Levels exams and assessments took place with the same arrangements as pre-pandemic.

“The results are what we hoped to see and are broadly similar to pre-pandemic outcomes. Each and every one of you receiving results today should be tremendously proud of your achievements. Today is testament to your resilience and perseverance.”

Shadow Education Minister Tom Giffard said today’s results were a testament to the determination of learners and their teachers.

He said: “Congratulations to students receiving A-Level results today and the teachers and support staff who have worked incredibly hard.

“It is a testament to the determination and achievement of both staff and pupils to accomplish all they have despite Labour’s cuts to the education budget, a change to the curriculum and a reduction in teachers.

“To all of those students, there are an abundance of options available, including university, apprenticeships and the job market. The world is your oyster.”

