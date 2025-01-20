A quarter of Cardiff residents are worried about the safety of the building they live in

A new survey has revealed that a quarter of Cardiff residents are worried about the safety and maintenance of the building they live in.

The report comes after increased scrutiny over building safety, in light of the Grenfell Tower Fire incident.

Concerns were raised over the UK government’s efforts to maintain and improve public buildings across the UK, as well as specifically in Cardiff.

Worries ‘significantly increased’

A building safety report, conducted by SFG20 – the industry standard for building maintenance – conducted a national survey to highlight resident’s perceptions of the safety and maintenance of local buildings in their area.

In Cardiff, 3 in 5 survey respondents shared that they are now more concerned about building safety since the Grenfell incident, with 29% stating their worries have ‘significantly increased’.

Alarmingly, one in ten parents stated they have experienced issues regarding the building safety and integrity of their child’s schools in Cardiff.

Government responsibility

Over 75% of residents stated they do not know who is responsible for the safety of their building and just one in ten said they know how to check if their building has proper safety certificates.

Jason Instrell, Industry Lead at SFG20, said the survey results were “concerning”.

He cited that a “string of events” have “placed the maintenance of local infrastructure under a particularly intense spotlight.

Mr Instrell noted: “The introduction of the Building Safety Act in 2022 saw stricter rules on the safety of buildings and it remains the UK government’s responsibility to ensure the public feels safe and educated about the maintenance of these buildings.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

