A quarter of houses in coastal community face 100% second-homes tax hike in April
Bruce Sinclair Local Democracy Reporter
Second home-owners in a west Wales county will pay a double council tax rate from next April, with over 27% of homes in one coastal location affected.
Ceredigion County Council’s December full meeting was recommended to back a Cabinet-supported a proposal to raise the county’s second homes council tax premiums from its existing 25 per cent to 100 per cent next year, effectively a double rate, with a further increase – to 150 per cent – to follow from April 2025.
Local tax rules
Areas with the highest proportion of second homes in the county are mostly coastal, the highest being New Quay, with a 27.2 per cent rate, followed by Llangrannog 17.1, Borth 14.1, Pontarfynach 11, Penbryn 9.6, Aberaeron 9.1, and Aberporth 8.4.
New Welsh Government local tax rules allow local authorities being to collect council tax premiums on second homes and long-term empty properties at up to 300 per cent.
At the December 14 meeting, members also backed increases in the empty properties tax premium, from the current 25 per cent, to 100 per cent for properties empty for up to five years, 150 per cent for five-ten years, and 200 per cent for over ten years.
‘Housing for local people’
Councillor Bryan Davies, leader of Ceredigion County Council, said: “The decision taken today is the culmination of a long period of consultation, discussion and evidence gathering.
“I trust that the change will be a positive step forward in tackling long-term empty properties, with the hope of ensuring that there is a good supply of housing available on the market for our local people.
“The premium on second homes also echoes similar rates in our neighbouring counties, meaning that Ceredigion would not become an exception in terms of low rates along the Welsh coast.”
High time the plague of second homes was addressed in Ceredigion. Hopefully other, more radical interventions will be introduced to address the weakness of the local economy which is overreliant on tourism based businesses.
So you accept the official version that £1.6m was raised by the Council from these people from April 2017 to March 2023 do you ?? I suggest you conduct some research my friend. I agree with you about the weakness of the local economy but where is the solution then? The views of those with no second homes is very interesting – this will have no effect on affordable homes. These are simplistic solutions that simply will not work.
The Local Authorities cannot be trusted to provide honest and truthful disclosure. They have way too many vested interest(s) and political strings being pulled. The lengths that Welsh Labour, Plaid Cymru and other interested parties will go to influence affairs in Local Authorities is frankly a disgrace. We witness this with respect to the insane 20 mph policy and with second home ownership. Tourism tax – in all forms – and second home taxation is unethical and indefensible. Wales is now carrying the highest tax burden of any UK country. No wonder businesses are looking elsewhere to create jobs. How… Read more »
Tourism taxes are the norm in many countries. Many internet sites have the information.
If you are not judging the governments and local authorities in these places to be acting unethically and indefensibly and of being negligent and incompetent also, what are your reasons for excusing them?
Or maybe you’ve already contacted Belgium, France, Germany, Croatia etc etc etc, and also a load of state authorities in the USA to inform them of your view of them.
The owners of these “second homes” pay the increase in council tax, therefore more money will be available for services for the permanent residents of Ceredigion. Or the owners will sell to others who are willing to pay the increased tax.. Or the owners will sell at a lower price than the price they might have expected which will give locals a better chance of owning the properties. It won’t work if it’s the only measure taken and I’ve yet to meet anyone who thinks it will, but it’s one of the conditions that can contribute to more affordable housing… Read more »
As has happened elsewhere, “second home” owners whose principal residence was in an authority not levying additional council tax have flipped their principal residence and logged their house elsewhere in Wales or in darkest England as the second home. Other wide boys and girls have “separated” with each partner taking up a primary residence and no doubt visiting each other regularly. And those are just the more simple blatant tricks. No doubt other more sophisticated dodges will follow in due course. Hot tip – watch what leading Welsh politicians do with their 2nd residences !
With respect, Wales must change political direction and address the fundamentals with the economy. £13 billion annual deficit, a further £9 billion economic harm due to 20 mph default speed limits, highest unemployment, lowest productivity, worst NHS performance, worst Highways and Transportation policies, worst Education performance, worst emergency service performance, lowest level of business investment and jobs creation.
The Devolved Administration needs to resolve these items to provide sustainable funding – not, by increasing taxation for local people, local properties and tourism. That is just madness.