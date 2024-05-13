A week of celebrations for businesses committed to the Welsh language

Today (May 13) marks the start of a week of celebrations for businesses and charities that have demonstrated their commitment to the Welsh language.

The week will see a focus on organisations that have been successful in securing the Cynnig Cymraeg (Welsh Offer) approval.

Among the most recent to commit to the Cynnig Cymraeg are the youth charity GISDA, Samaritans Cymru and supermarket Aldi.

Cynnig Cymraeg is the official recognition from the Welsh Language Commissioner and is given to organisations that have collaborated with the Commissioner’s officers to plan their Welsh language provision.

Samaritans Cymru is one of the most recent organisations to receive the Cynnig Cymraeg.

Executive Director of Samaritans Cymru, Neil Ingham, says delivering the services bilingually is crucial to meet the needs of their callers.

‘Proud’

He said: “In Wales, we know how important it is to access support in your first language and we work to reach as many Welsh speakers as we can. We are proud to receive the Cynnig Cymraeg recognition, but we’re determined to do everything possible to improve our Welsh Language Offer to anybody who needs Samaritans support.

“If you would like emotional support in Welsh, our Welsh language line is free to call, even from a phone with no credit and the number won’t show up on your phone bill. Our main message to everyone across Wales, is that reaching out for help is not a sign of weakness, it’s a sign of strength.”

Throughout this week, there will be a focus on those organisations that have secured approval while at the same time encouraging others to go for it.

Efa Gruffudd Jones, Welsh Language Commissioner, says the scheme is a great opportunity for organisations to demonstrate their commitment to the Welsh language,

“The Cynnig Cymraeg gives organisations the opportunity to raise awareness about what they offer through the Welsh language and in doing so it is hoped that it will lead to an increase in the use of Welsh language services.

“So far the response has been very encouraging, and I’m pleased to see so much diversity in the organisations that have received the approval.

“It is vital that the promotion of the Welsh language through our public sector regulation work operates in tandem with our work with the private and third sectors, as both elements are needed if the natural use of the Welsh language is to be increased in our daily lives.

“I am grateful to all of the organisations who have committed to our Cynnig Cymraeg and encourage others to take advantage of the opportunity.”

‘Natural step’

One business that has recognised the commercial value of using Welsh is ani-bendod, a Ceredigion based company responsible for creating works of art and clothing for children.

Anwen Jenkins said: “When I set up the company it was a natural step to ensure that any marketing was done bilingually. What has pleased me is how much that is appreciated by the followers and customers of the business.

“I’m committed to using Welsh in all aspects of the business and it’s great to have a scheme like the Cynnig Cymraeg that gives formal recognition of that commitment.”

Since the scheme launched in June 2020, recognition has been given to the Cynnig Cymraeg for over 100 businesses and charities, and the Commissioner’s office is working with over a further hundred organisations on developing their plans.

More information on Cynnig Cymraeg can be found here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

