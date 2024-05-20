A week to go before Eisteddfod yr Urdd Maldwyn 2024 takes place

One of the world’s most unique festivals will welcome people in their thousands to Meifod in Maldwyn (Montgomeryshire) next week as Eisteddfod yr Urdd takes place.

The Urdd, Wales’s largest youth organisation, is celebrating the fact that 100,454 have registered to compete in the festival, more than ever before.

Record

This is the first time in the history of the organisation that the figure has reached over 100,000, and according to Director Llio Maddocks, it’s an indication of how the festival has developed and grown over the years, to offer a wide range of invaluable opportunities for the children and young people of Wales and beyond.

Llio Maddocks, Director of the Arts, Urdd Gobaith Cymru said: “It’s extremely exciting to see Eisteddfod yr Urdd Maldwyn upon us and it’s great to see so much enthusiasm for the competitions this year.

“We are proud of the fact that we attract so many competitors to perform and offer cultural experiences on the maes for all our visitors. We thank Powys County Council for their support in ensuring the success of the festival.”

“Welsh culture and arts at their best”

Llio added: “The Eisteddfod offers something for everyone; from the traditional competing to art, craft, make-up and cooking. And there are numerous areas on the maes to relax, such as the food village, the fair, the sports area, the Arddorfa (a wild garden) and the Gŵyl Triban festival stages at the end of the week. Come to Maldwyn to see Welsh culture and arts at their best.”

The developments at this year’s festival include working with five young curators to ensure the Triban Festival is inclusive and relevant to young people.

As well as a new digital area, which will host all kinds of different activities, a new stage ‘Sa Neb Fel Ti’ (there’s nobody like you) will be an opportunity for all to show their talents without having to compete.

There will be changes to the main ceremonies this year, with each ceremony held on the stage of the white pavilion at 2.30pm:

Monday: Chief Artist and Art Medal

Tuesday: Drama Medal

Wednesday: Learners Medal and Bobi Jones Medal

Thursday: Chair

Friday: Crown

Saturday: Composer Medal (2pm)

Another new development this year will see the work of the winning writers available immediately after the ceremonies.

In collaboration with Cyhoeddiadau’r Stamp, if there’s a winner, the winning work will be published as a pamphlet, which will be available after the daily ceremonies for the Drama Medal, the Chair, and the Crown.

Bedwyr Fychan, Chair of the Executive Committee added: “It’s 36 years since Eisteddfod yr Urdd last visited Maldwyn and the festival is here at long last.

“The buzz and enthusiasm have been gathering momentum over the past few months across the county, and the fundraising efforts have been amazing.

“It’s great that more children and young people from Maldwyn competed in the local and regional Eisteddfodau than ever before, and more competitors than any other region of Wales this year.

“The opportunities that the Urdd offer to build confidence and nurture the skills of our children and young people, in all kinds of areas, are immense.

“And this is what has motivated us, the volunteers – to give these opportunities to our young people, and that the Urdd as an organisation is thriving here in Maldwyn and in all parts of Wales, for the youth of the future.”

The Eisteddfod opens on Sunday, 26 May with performances from the primary school show (1pm and 4pm) and the secondary school show (7pm) with over 400 children in the cast of the primary school show.

To bring the week to an end, the Gŵyl Triban festival will be held on Friday night 31 May and Saturday 1 June with performances from Bwncath and Eden.

Once again this year, free entry will be offered to lower income families. Thanks to the financial support of £150,00 from the Welsh Government, the festival will be for all.

Eisteddfod yr Urdd Maldwyn will be held between 27 May and 1 June on the fields of Mathrafal farm near Meifod.

Lower income families can claim free entry tickets to Eisteddfod yr Urdd on the Urdd’s website

