A449, A40 & A465 road closures planned for abnormal load movement

Traffic Wales has shared details of planned closures of the A449, A40 and A465 to aid an abnormal load movement from Newport to a new power station in Hirwaun.

The abnormal load movement to transport electrical power station plant will take place overnight between 20:00-06:00 over three weekends, with closures of the A449, A40 and A465 carriageways will be required.

Alternative routes

At times there will be rolling road blocks on the abnormal load route and the vehicle will be travelling between 5-15mph. Travellers have been asked to consider using an alternative route and allow extra travel time

The work will be carried out over 3 weekends 20:00 – 06:00 under carriageway closures as outlined below. 13 January – 14 January: A449 closed northbound between the M4 J24 Coldra and Raglan.

A40 closed westbound between Raglan and Abergavenny. 14 January – 15 January: A465 closed eastbound between the Glanbaiden Roundabout and Ebbw Vale West. 20 January – 21 January: A449 closed northbound between the M4 J24 Coldra and Raglan.

A40 closed westbound between Raglan and Abergavenny. 21 January – 22 January: A465 closed eastbound between the Glanbaiden Roundabout and Ebbw Vale West. 27 January – 28 January: A449 closed northbound between the M4 J24 Coldra and Raglan.

A40 closed westbound between Raglan and Abergavenny. 28 January – 29 January: A465 closed eastbound between the Glanbaiden Roundabout and Ebbw Vale West. The works are being carried out overnight in January when traffic flows are historically lower to minimise disruption. The abnormal load movements will take place over three weekends to deliver a turbine, generator and a transformer. The timing for each journey will take place as follows:* Saturday night: abnormal load departs Newport Docks at 20:00.

Sunday early morning: abnormal load arrives at Llanfoist layby point at approximately 01:00

Sunday night: A465 Eastbound Glanbaiden-Ebbw Vale West closure & diversion established. Abnormal load d eparts Llanfoist at 22:00

Sunday night: abnormal load arrives at the A470 Dowlais Top roundabout at 23:00.

M onday early morning: abnormal load arrive at A465 Hirwaun site at 06:00. *These dates times are dependent on weather and are subject to change. Further information, and a map of the diversions can be found here.

