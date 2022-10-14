Abandon west Wales ‘super-hospital’ plans, health board urged

Katy Jenkins, Local Democracy Reporter

Hywel Dda health board should “abandon” its plans for a new west Wales super-hospital, a councillor has urged, as members back a motion calling for support of retaining services “essential to the health and well-being of residents.”

Cllr David Howlett said on Thursday, 13 October, that given the performance of Wales’ only “super hospital” in the east of the country, Pembrokeshire residents would potentially be “getting a worse service” after travelling further to a new, larger, hospital.

Cllr Howlett said he would “call on the health board to abandon their plans for this, given the concerns it has for the people of Pembrokeshire.”

He, and others at full council, said a focus on improving and maintaining services in Withybush was required.

Cllr Howlett also highlighted concerns raised about funding for the plan.

But Cllr Reg Owens argued that realistically, people are “never going to have all the health services you need on your doorstep”.

The Notice of Motion put forward by Cllr Jon Coles had been discussed by the social care overview and scrutiny committee at its September meeting, following a councillor seminar with the Hywel Dda Health Board.

The main issues related to seeking assurance of access to services in Pembrokeshire , and transport links, with the committee deciding it agreed with sentiments of the NoM and that a recommendation to council be made that “it considers transport and planning to be the source of collaboration and co-operation with the Health Board; and that the Health Board needs to work constructively with the council to see the most benefit to the people of Pembrokeshire”.

