Abandoned bunnies hoping for a home to call their own this Easter

RSPCA Cymru is seeing a rise in unwanted and abandoned rabbits across Wales while rehoming has also slowed – meaning more and more rabbits are waiting for their forever homes.

The typical image of the Easter bunny means that rabbits can be popular at this time of year and parents may find themselves buying a rabbit on impulse due to a little pester power from their children.

There are a number of rabbits at RSPCA Bryn-y-Maen Animal Centre in Upper Colwyn Bay currently awaiting their forever home. Emma and Cleo, Rikki, Madison, Polly, Dolly Bunton, Cracker and Pretzel, Fluff, Bam Bam and Dougie (below) are all hop-ing for the right family to come forward to rehome them.

Despite rabbits often being perceived as an ideal ‘starter pet’ for young children, they actually have very complex needs and are one of the most neglected pets in Britain.

Misconception

RSPCA small animal welfare expert Dominika Jagoda said: “We really need to end the misconception that they are ideal ‘starter’ pets and are somehow ‘easier’ than cats and dogs.

“They need so much more than just a hutch at the end of the garden and are very complex animals with needs for company, stimulation and exercise.

“They also have long life spans of around 8-12 years so are a big commitment for a family.

“When rabbits are bought on impulse – maybe as an Easter gift – an owner may not realise how complex they are to care for and what a commitment caring for rabbits can be.

“For anyone who has done their research and is certain they can provide the time, space, money and care it takes to look after a pair of rabbits then please consider adopting two of the many rescue rabbits in need of a home instead of buying them.”

Emma and Cleo

Emma and Cleo love to get up to mischief together at the centre’s small animals unit and love nothing more than to frolic about and play to their heart’s content.

Sadly they have been waiting for a home longer than expected. They are both good-natured, confident and friendly and would be good with children around eight years plus.

Rikki

Three-year-old Rikki (pictured) would really benefit from having a calm, confident, friendly male bunny by her side, to provide her with the companionship she is desperately seeking.

She has a friendly nature and would suit any family looking for a friend for their chilled male neutered rabbit.

Polly

Meet Miss Polly! Sadly this beauty came into RSPCA care after being found abandoned.

She has settled really well into the small animal unit and is becoming quite the favourite with both staff and volunteers. She is a very sweet natured girl who is generally very independent but does like to get involved and explore.

Polly will need to go to a calm, quiet home and would be able to live either indoor or outdoors provided she is given an area with plenty of opportunities to explore and investigate.

Polly would also really benefit from living with a calm, confident male provided that he is neutered and the appropriate bonding techniques are used.

Madison

Friendly Madison is also aged three. Madison would really benefit from having a calm, confident, friendly male by her side to provide her with the companionship she is desperately seeking.

She is an absolute sweetheart, who would be happy to live with older children in the home.

Dolly Bunton

This two-year-old Dwarf lop bunny came into RSPCA along with several other rabbits due to concerns for their welfare. Although initially worried and shy, she has gained lots of confidence and is proving to be such a special girl.

Dolly will need to go to a quiet home where she can relax, explore and investigate to her little heart’s content at her own pace. RSPCA Cymru also feel Dolly would be better suited to living as an indoor rabbit provided she is given an area with plenty of opportunities to hide if and when she wants.

Although they feel she could live with a neutered male the bonding will need to be done very gradually to allow her to build a bond and a relationship at her own pace. No bunny wants to live alone, so hopefully there is her perfect companion out there just waiting to welcome her into her new home.

Cracker and Pretzel

Girls, Cracker and Pretzel have settled in really well to the centre’s small animals unit and have grown in confidence over time showing staff and volunteers their lovable personalities.

The girls love to explore their surroundings and are both inquisitive and playful. They can be very social and enjoy a fuss, especially when there’s treats and food offered to them!

They are estimated to be around three to six months old and have lived together most of their lives so we are looking to rehome them together.

Fluff

Fluff came into RSPCA care due to concerns for her welfare.

She can be a little on the shy side when it comes to interacting with new people, handling and a change in environment but provided she is given some time, patience and a gentle approach where she is able to engage and interact on her own terms she will come on leaps and bounds like she has done here at the animal centre.

Due to her previous negative experiences in a home, Fluff now needs an experienced owner who can see past the trauma she has experienced.

Fluff will need a very gradual introduction to another rabbit or, provided she has the appropriate space and interaction from her new family, she could go home as a single lady.

Dougie

Meet adorable Dougie who is just a year old. He came into RSPCA care after there were concerns for his welfare.

Dougie was initially quite shy and reserved but given time, a little TLC and lots of tasty food he has turned into such a sweet, affectionate boy.

Although Dougie has made great progress with the regular staff and volunteers he still can be a little sensitive at times when he meets unfamiliar people, during handling and when he is in unfamiliar areas.

Dougie would really benefit from having a confident, friendly female by his side to show him the ropes and help build his confidence even more.

Bam Bam

Meet beautiful boy Bam-Bam.

Initially when Bam Bam was settling into the small animals unit he really struggled with the change of environment and was very worried.

But given time, patience, more space and a predictable routine Bam-Bam has come on leaps and bounds. Food is for sure the key to this boy’s heart and has helped the staff build a relationship with him.

Bam-Bam can display conflicted behaviours towards some of the rabbits at the centre and can easily become defensive if he feels threatened.

Due to this, workers at the centre feel Bam-Bam will need a very gradual introduction to another rabbit. They also feel that Bam – Bam would be better suited to a quiet household with children of secondary school age or older.

“Social creatures”

RSPCA Bryn-Y-Maen Animal Centre Manager, Vicky Williams said: “Each and every one of our rabbits are just wonderful bunnies, and we really do hope we can find forever homes for them.

“We have some pairs of rabbits who have bonded together but sadly we also have a number of single girls who are looking for their companion too.

“Rabbits are social creatures and need to be kept as a pair. Neutered males enjoy the company of a spayed female but sometimes, girls like Emma and Cleo find each other and become the best of buds.

“At RSPCA Bryn-y-Maen animal centre, we would happily support new rabbit owners with their set-up to ensure they have a happy and healthy life within a loving home.”

Find out more about these rabbits and other animals in need of a home here.

